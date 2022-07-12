Chris Krok Show: ERCOT Urged Texans to Conserve Energy￼

(WBAP/KLIF) — A new report says many Texas prison inmates fear dying or falling gravely ill from the hot weather. The report by the Texas A&M University Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center comes as the current summer heat wave has pushed temperatures in some Texas prisons to 100 degrees. Advocates have been highly critical of the lack of air conditioning in the prison system, as only 30% of prison units are fully air-conditioned.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO