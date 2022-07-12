Chris Krok Show: ERCOT Urged Texans to Conserve Energy￼

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued another appeal to Texans and businesses to conserve energy. Starting at 2 o’clock Wednesday and continuing until 9 p.m. the energy provider is asking everyone to voluntarily reduce their energy usage. Today’s conditions are expected to be similar to those on Monday when many people responded to the request and reduced energy usage by 500 Megawatts.
(WBAP/KLIF) — A new report says many Texas prison inmates fear dying or falling gravely ill from the hot weather. The report by the Texas A&M University Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center comes as the current summer heat wave has pushed temperatures in some Texas prisons to 100 degrees. Advocates have been highly critical of the lack of air conditioning in the prison system, as only 30% of prison units are fully air-conditioned.
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Starting Saturday, anyone who dials 988 will now be able to speak with someone on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It’s replacing the current 1-800-273-8255 number, although this number will still be active. This North Texan who has struggled with mental health issues...
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The League of Women Voters Texas, Texas LULAC and Texas NAACP are hosting a webinar Wednesday night focusing on assault rifles with a call to lawmakers to tighten restrictions on them. Panelist include leaders in law enforcement, medical professionals, educators and advocates. Conversations about...
Comments / 0