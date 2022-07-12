'I don't want it in my town' | Delta residents speak, village council votes to prohibit medical marijuana facilities

TOLEDO, Ohio — It might have happened to you. In the wake of COVID-19, Toledo city leaders say they sent out incorrect water bills to multiple Toledoans. "What happened is it threw off the estimation process for our billing system so we're putting out sometimes inaccurate estimations which is causing a lot of frustration for our customers," Ed Moore, Toledo's director of utilities, said.

