CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - At their July 12, Work Session the Casper City Council heard a pitch on ways that the Ford Wyoming Center (FWC) could be renovated to help bring it up to date. The building is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and has seen little in the way of updates to its construction since 1982. The City of Casper partnered with Visit Casper and the FWC’s new management organization, The Oak View Group, to help conduct a study of the center and what it might take to bring them up to par with other similar sized venues in similar sized markets.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO