Angel Garcia, 24, was arrested by the SAPD on Saturday and is facing charges of assaulting a shopper at the Northgate Market located at 700 S. Harbor Blvd. The assault occurred on May 29. In that incident Garcia allegedly pushed the victim, who then fell back and hit his head on the ground. The attack resulted in substantial head trauma to the victim, who was hospitalized.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO