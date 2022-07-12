8-year-old drowns in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suspected of killing Tony Gutierrez, 30, in 2020 was arrested in Texas, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Torres, 27, was taken into custody in Plano, TX and arrested on a warrant for murder and transported back to Kern County, according to KCSO. He was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday and was booked into Kern County Jail on Thursday.

