8-year-old drowns in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials say the drowning happened Thursday, July 7, afternoon in a family swimming pool on Clara Court, near Kendrick Elementary School.
The coroner's office says 8-year-old Melody Monroe Ayon was taken to the hospital but later died.
