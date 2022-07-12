ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Reinhardt: Will work to unify party lines

By Paul Reinhardt/For the Chronicle
Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

I am a unifier supported by Republicans, Democrats and NPAs. The most important issues traverse party lines. My background and issues have been misrepresented. I graduated a medical school that has been training doctors since 1969 and I trained at prestigious teaching hospitals throughout the United States. Due to my desire...

