Reinhardt: Will work to unify party lines

Editor’s note: Our Candidate Profiles continue this week with the contenders for Levy County Commissioner, District 3. Name of the candidate: Cliff Robert Harrell Name you go by: Cliff Office sought: Levy County Commissioner, District 3 Educational background: Bronson High School, Santa Fe College (associate degree), University of Florida (bachelor’s degree in History) Occupation: Teacher Community involvement: High School football coach, youth football summer camps What are the top three priorities of your campaign? The top three priorities that I would like to help come up with solutions for would be: Our lack of first responders in our county, helping our agricultural businesses grow and continue being the Heart of our community. Also, finding ways for positive growth in Levy County that does not change what makes our community great! What differentiates you from your opponent(s)? To be honest, I don’t know what makes me different from my opponent. This position would be new for both of us. The only thing I would be able to say is what I am about. I want to be a part of solutions that help Levy County; positive growth, strong first responder organization, focus on agriculture business and locally owned businesses. What are your sources of information on local policy issues? The first source is the people of Levy County. Talking with community people and finding out what issues I would be able to help them with. Talking with department leaders and listening to issues they are faced with and helping them find solutions.

LEVY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO