Hacks against decentralized finance protocols have increased almost eightfold when compared to the first quarter of last year, according to DeFi bug bounty platform Immunefi. In Q1 of this year alone, over $1.22 billion has been identified as having been stolen or rugged from budding protocols. That’s a 7.9 times increase when compared to some $154.6 million in stolen funds for the same period in 2021, research from Immunefi’s quarterly crypto losses report shows.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO