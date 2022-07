Missoula's Peyton Stevens tossed a gem and Billings' Keaton Mickelson delivered a walk-off hit as the Mavericks and Scarlets split a doubleheader Thursday night in Billings. In Game 1, Stevens threw seven shutout innings as the Mavs rolled to a 7-0 victory one day after sweeping the Bozeman Bucks in a road doubleheader. He surrendered just three hits and three walks while striking out eight. He limited the Scarlets to five baserunners over the final six innings after he allowed three in the opening frame.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO