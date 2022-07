The final round of the Women's EURO 2022 group stage fixtures begins today with the last of the Group A games. Northern Ireland vs England is very much a dead rubber on paper, but also a chance to rest some legs, regain some pride and to play in front of the home crowd. Austria vs Norway is the one of the purists. The much-fancied Norwegians will need to recover from their 8-0 spanking must now win to progress. A draw for Austria will do. Here's how to watch a Women's EURO 2022 live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch every game for FREE.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO