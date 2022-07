The MLB draft is a bewildering blend of college prospects and high school prospects, present ability weighed against future projection, taking the best player available or spreading your bonus pool money throughout the draft. It's less exact than the NBA or NFL drafts because, frankly, baseball is a harder sport to play. Teenagers can step right into the NBA and contribute. Players go from college to the NFL and become immediate stars. In baseball, the vast majority of players require years of minor league seasoning.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO