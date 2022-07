WASHINGTON -- Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle will undergo an internal brace procedure on his left elbow, ending his season. The left-hander, who has been on the injured list since April 20 with an elbow sprain, is expected to be out between five and six months. Doolittle underwent platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections, but began feeling the same soreness in the last week as he did when he was first injured.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 HOURS AGO