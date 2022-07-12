ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Services, funeral set for slain Detroit officer Loren Courts

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitation for slain Detroit police officer Loren Courts has been scheduled for Friday and Saturday. A funeral is set for Monday, according to a Detroit Police Department release. Courts, 40, a married father of two, was shot and killed on duty Wednesday by a gunman on the city's west...

www.detroitnews.com

fox2detroit.com

No bond for man charged in ambush murder of man at Detroit party store

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A judge has ordered a man charged with killing another man outside of a Detroit party store will be held without bond as he awaits trial. Terrance Anderson, 20, is charged with killing Francisco O'Neal, 48, by shooting him in the back of the head on Monday. On Friday, he was arraigned on murder degree chargers where he was ordered held without bond.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Body of missing ex-Detroit cop found in west side park

Detroit — Investigators on Thursday believe they found the remains of retired Detroit Police Officer Stefon Hodo in a west-side park, the city's top cop said. A body was found at about 11 a.m. in Stoepel Park #1 near Evergreen and Outer Drive. Although the official cause of death had not been confirmed Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James White said detectives believe Hodo was killed and his body dumped in the park after a witness reported seeing the retired cop arguing with a 29-year-old man.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Shots Fired At Car On Southfield Freeway In Detroit After Road Rage Argument

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Southfield Freeway on Thursday evening. At about 9:35 p.m. on July 14, a caller reported that he was involved in a road rage incident, and troopers learned he was driving home from work in Plymouth when this happened. Police say the caller entered southbound M-39 from eastbound I-96 when he realized that a vehicle was tailgating him. After that, the caller told police the vehicle pulled up next to him on the freeway and they exchanged words before he sped up, and then he heard a bang. According to police, the caller exited the freeway at Michigan Avenue and discovered a bullet hole in his front passenger side door. The other vehicle continued driving southbound on Southfield. No one was injured. Michigan State Police continue to investigate this incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in carjacking on Seven Mile

Detroit police have released a photo and video of a carjacking last month, seeking tips in the incident on Detroit's west side. Shortly after 10 p.m. June 27, a woman in a black 2009 Ford Escape had just pulled up to a gas pump when a man ran to the driver's door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle at a gas station on the 16000 block of W. Seven Mile.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot to death on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are looking for the shooter after a man was killed Thursday morning on the east side. Officers found the victim after bicyclists flagged them down to tell them about the shooting.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driver crashes through Detroit coffee shop injuring worker

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A car crashed through the front window of a Detroit coffee shop Thursday, injuring one worker who was hospitalized. It was about 3:30 p.m. when the car came crashing into The Red Hook, located just off East Jefferson. "(She) pulled into the parking lot and went...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?

There was a time during hot summer days in Detroit when swimmobiles would roll into neighborhoods for community members to enjoy. Not sure what a swimmobile is? It’s essentially a community pool on wheels, built by filling a semi-trailer with water. There aren’t any active swimmobiles in Detroit at the moment, with only a handful of community pools remaining in the city.
DETROIT, MI

