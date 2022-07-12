ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers release outfielder David Dahl

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mA5yj_0gcPMNj500
Mar 21, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder David Dahl (21) prepares for his at bat in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants during spring training at Scottsdale Stadium. Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers announced that outfielder David Dahl has been released from his minor-league contract. The 28-year-old heads back to free agency in search of another opportunity elsewhere.

Selected by the Colorado Rockies with the No. 10 overall pick a decade ago, Dahl developed into one of the sport’s top prospects. He reached the majors in 2016 and hit at an above-average level for his first few seasons. Various injuries limited him to 239 MLB games through the end of the 2019 campaign, but the lefty-swinging Dahl compiled a strong .297/.346/.521 line when he was healthy enough to take the field.

That seemed to position him as a key piece of Colorado’s long-term future, but the Rockies made the surprising decision to cut bait after the 2020 season. Dahl had a woeful 24-game stretch and missed extended chunks of action with back and shoulder injuries that year. The Colorado front office came under some fire for not retaining him for an arbitration salary that would’ve still been fairly modest.

The Texas Rangers signed Dahl that offseason, buying low on a $2.7M guarantee. Texas hoped they’d unearth a long-term outfield contributor, but he instead continued to scuffle. Dahl hit only .210/.247/.322 across 220 plate appearances, seeing his power numbers take a dramatic step back. Texas released him last August, and Milwaukee brought him aboard on a multi-year minor league deal last summer.

Dahl has spent the past year with the Brewers’ top affiliate in Nashville. He’s shown well at the dish, hitting .327/.375/.536 in 31 games down the stretch last season. He’s had another quality performance this year, posting a .294/.357/.468 mark with nine round-trippers in 280 trips to the plate. Milwaukee has Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe as their primary corner outfielders, leaving them without a clear path to at-bats for Dahl in the outfield. Center field has been a problem area, but Dahl has played almost exclusively in right field with Nashville.

Milwaukee could’ve given him a look at designated hitter, but they’ve stuck with righty-hitting veteran Andrew McCutchen in that role. Instead, the Brewers will let Dahl search for other opportunities. Between his prospect pedigree, strong minor league performance and history of big league success, he shouldn’t have much problem latching on somewhere else on a minor-league pact.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs release infielder Jonathan Villar

The Chicago Cubs have officially released infielder Jonathan Villar, per MLB.com’s transaction tracker. This move comes in the wake of the team designating Villar for assignment last Friday. The 31-year-old infielder is now a free agent eligible to sign with any team for the league minimum, with the remainder of this offseason’s $6M deal stuck on the Cubs’ books.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Yankees discussing Andrew Benintendi trade

The Yankees and Royals have recently held talks around a trade that would send outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Bronx, according to a report from Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. They add that the Yanks are simultaneously trying to work out a separate trade that would send outfielder Joey Gallo out of town.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets have interest in Nationals DH Nelson Cruz

The Mets are among the teams with interest in Nationals slugger Nelson Cruz, reports the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. At this stage of his career, Cruz is strictly a designated hitter. Apart from one game at first base with the Rays in 2021, he hasn’t played the field since 2018. The Mets have frequently used their DH slot to give their regulars a half-day off, though the closest things they have to regular designated hitters are J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith. Both players have shown offensive prowess in the past but are having down years so far in 2022, making it fairly logical that the Mets would be thinking about upgrades.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Could White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito be this season's Jose Berrios?

On this date one year ago, the Minnesota Twins were 39-50, placing them 15 games behind the White Sox in the AL Central and 11.5 games out of a wild-card spot. They fell a little bit further back by the deadline and decided they had to do some selling. This was surely a disappointing result after two straight division titles and three postseason berths in four years, but they didn’t have much choice. Injuries and underperformance forced them to punt the season for the sake of the future. However, they still wanted to return to competing in 2022, selling only rentals like Nelson Cruz, J.A. Happ and Hansel Robles. The one exception was José Berríos, who had a year-and-a-half of team control at the time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Top 50 MLB trade-deadline candidates

We’re less than a month from the August 2 trade deadline, and the outlook for a good portion of the league has rounded into focus. MLBTR has compiled its initial list of the top 50 deadline trade candidates, a list that’ll be updated at least once as July nears its end.
MLB
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Little League baseball coach fired after viral handshake incident

Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Christian Yelich
MLB Trade Rumors

Noah Syndergaard profiles as intriguing deadline acquisition

The Angels have had another disappointing first half, one that sets them up as deadline sellers. After a blistering April, they’ve had losing records in each of the following three months. They have a woeful 11-26 mark going back to the start of June, and at 11 games under .500, there’s little hope of playing themselves back into contention before the August 2 trade deadline.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves acquire Robinson Cano from Padres

The Braves have acquired infielder Robinson Cano from the Padres for cash considerations, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. After being released by the Mets in May, Cano signed a big league deal with the Padres soon thereafter, but was then released again after he turned down the team’s request to go to Triple-A. Cano’s veteran status gave him the right to opt into free agency, but after checking his options on the open market, he re-signed with San Diego on a minor league deal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets release lefty reliever Chasen Shreve

The Mets announced that left-hander Chasen Shreve was released. Shreve was designated for assignment earlier this week, to make room for Max Scherzer’s activation off the injured list. Shreve signed a minor league deal with the Mets shortly after the lockout, returning to Queens after spending 2020 with the...
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Should the Orioles rethink their trade deadline approach?

Few teams in baseball are playing as well as the Baltimore Orioles lately. That’s not what anyone would have imagined entering the season or as recently as a couple weeks ago. As the calendar flipped to July, Baltimore was 35-43 and separated by six teams in the American League Wild Card standings. They were among the handful most clear-cut deadline sellers in the sport. Six Baltimore players were placed among MLBTR’s Top 50 trade candidates last Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Colorado Rockies#The Texas Rangers
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
The Spun

10 MLB Players Reportedly Unable To Make Team's Trip To Toronto

When the Kansas City Royals step on the field for a series against the Toronto Blue Jays, several key players won't be there. According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, 10 Royals players will not make the trip to Toronto. All 10 players are reportedly unvaccinated, a requirement for players to travel to and play in Canada.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals to place Andrew Benintendi, nine others on restricted list

The Kansas City Royals are traveling to Toronto tomorrow to begin a series against the Blue Jays but will be without a significant portion of their regular roster. The team announced to reporters, including Alec Lewis of The Athletic, that 10 players will be placed on the restricted list. Since unvaccinated travelers are not allowed to cross the Canada-U.S. border, it’s become common for teams to place a handful of players on the restricted list before playing in Toronto. However, the quantity and quality of the Royals players included is noteworthy. The full list of names: Andrew Benintendi, Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, MJ Melendez, Brady Singer, Brad Keller, Kyle Isbel, Michael A. Taylor and Dylan Coleman.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
thecomeback.com

Massive 14-year-old football recuit reveals unbelievable daily workout

14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Select Esteury Ruiz

6:00pm: The Padres have announced the selection of Ruiz. To create space on the active roster, Rooker was optioned. To make room on the 40-man roster, Robert Suarez was transferred to the 60-day IL. Suarez will now be ineligible to return until 60 days from his initial IL placement, which was June 7. That means he can rejoin the club August 6.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Diamondbacks open to trading outfielders

The Diamondbacks enter play Thursday with a 37-45 record, six games back of the Cardinals and Phillies for the National League’s final playoff spot. Barring an unexpected strong run over the next three and a half weeks, they seem likely to move shorter-term players for future value for a third consecutive season.
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy