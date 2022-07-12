ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Child rescued in stolen car after chase through downtown, South Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vfy6Y_0gcPMB8N00
EMBED <> More Videos Child rescued in stolen car after chase through LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A child was rescued at the end of a chase involving a stolen car in the downtown and South Los Angeles areas Monday night.

The chase began around 8:35 p.m. when the stolen Dodge was spotted on Figueroa Street near the LA Live complex.

Officers pursued the suspect on surface streets from downtown to South Los Angeles and through Baldwin Hills.

After about an hour, the suspect stopped on Stocker Street and Santa Rosalia Drive in Baldwin Hills.

As officers gathered with weapons drawn, the suspect exited the vehicle. Apparently complying with officers' orders, he crawled along the asphalt to a spot on the opposite sidewalk before officers approached the vehicle.

They found a toddler in a carseat inside the vehicle and removed the child.

Police say the child has no relation to the suspect.

The child was sleeping in the backseat of the car during the chase, police said. The child was believed to be unharmed, but was being checked out in an ambulance at the scene.

A woman, the child's mother, was seen at the scene running toward the ambulance minutes after the suspect was taken into custody.

After reuniting with her son, the mother told reporters she went inside a 7-Eleven store to get a free Slurpee for her child when the carjacking happened.

"As soon as I was getting ready to walk out, not even one minute later, I seen my car drive off and I chased after the car," she said.

The mother said she pleaded for help from other drivers nearby, and she kept trying to chase after the car until she saw police. Police used the Find My iPhone app to help them track the car, she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Key News Network

Man Fatally Shot in Apparent Road Rage Incident

Green Meadows, Los Angeles, CA: A man in his 50’s was shot and killed after being followed off the 105 Freeway in an apparent road rage incident late Tuesday night. Los Angeles Police Department Homicide detectives confirmed Wednesday morning, July 13, that a man was shot after being followed off the 105 Freeway by an unknown suspect in a dark-colored sedan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#South Los Angeles#Stolen Car#Dodge#Stocker Street
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed at South LA house party

LOS ANGELES – County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

$50k reward offered for information on fatal stabbing of man walking home from work in Harvard Park

Authorities are offering a reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in Harvard Park in January. The $50k reward comes as Los Angeles Police Department officers released photos of the suspect involved in the incident back on January 3, as Ignacio Lorenzo-Silva, 43, made his way home from work. As he left a convenience store in the area and approached the bus stop at around 4:45 p.m., a man ran up behind him, fatally stabbing Lorenzo-Silva in the neck. He died at the scene. During a press conference on Wednesday, police said that the attack was completely unprovoked. "This was really a random attack," said LAPD Captain Adrian Gonzalez. "It was really unfortunate. This was our first homicide of the year and it's a shocking event."Officers asked anyone with information, or who may recognize the suspect to contact them immediately.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Man pleads not guilty to killing 70-year-old man in South Los Angeles

A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to fatally stabbing a 70-year-old man in the South Los Angeles area and attacking another man less than a week earlier. Keonte Woods, 26, of Los Angeles, is charged with murder and a knife use allegation for the May 5 killing of Dal Keun Lee, along with a count of assault with a deadly weapon involving an alleged attack April 30 on a separate victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested for alleged armed robbery of two street vendors

A 29-year-old man was arrested for the alleged armed robbery of two street vendors in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives identified Eugene Richard Ybarra as the suspect in the case, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Ybarra was also wanted for two additional unrelated outstanding warrants.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KFI AM 640

Pedestrian Killed in Pomona Hit and Run

POMONA (CNS) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck in a hit and run collision in Pomona and Tuesday detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department's Traffic Services Bureau were called at approximately 9:33 p.m. Monday to Holt Avenue and New York Drive where they found a man between 30 to 40 years old suffering from severe injuries.
CBS News

Skateboarder fatally struck by vehicle in Anaheim

A man was killed Tuesday evening after he was hit by a car while riding his skateboard in Anaheim. The collision occurred at around 8 p.m. in the area near Bellhaven Street and Sunkist Street, after the man reportedly rode his skateboard into the street. He was struck and killed...
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
126K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy