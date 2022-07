HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rising seas mean changing coastlines. The state says sea levels are rising faster — at a rate of about 1 inch every four years. While an inch may not seem like much, it can add up. Scientists project that Hawaii could see at least 6 to 8 inches of sea level rise by 2050, but they warn the number could be much higher.

