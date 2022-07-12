ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

HBCU track stars to dot World Championships

By Lut Williams
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRSrO_0gcPLVZs00

The hopes for a medal from an HBCU athlete on Team USA at the World Track & Field Championships this week (July 15-24) in Eugene, Oregon rests on the broad shoulders of one Randolph Ross Jr. The NC A&T junior and back-to-back NCAA outdoor 400 meter champion is the only HBCU athlete on the U. S. team competing this week. But there are six other HBCU track stars representing their home countries.

Other HBCU track stars

They include sprinter Joseph Amoah who completed an outstanding career at Coppin State in 2021. He will compete in the 100 and 200 meters for his home country, Ghana. Jessika Gbai, who finished her career this season at Howard, runs for her native Cote d’ivoire in the 200 meters.

Jamaica will have Hall of Fame former J. C. Smith sprinter and hurdler Danielle Williams in the women’s 100 meter hurdles and Shawn Rowe, a former Saint Augustine’s athlete, in the 400 hurdles. Lincoln (Mo.) product Yanique Haye-Smith will be competing in the women’s 400 meter hurdles for her homeland, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Grace Nwokocha who just completed an outstanding freshman year at NC A&T will represent Nigeria. She won both the 100 and 200 meters in her country’s national championships.

HBCU track star Randolph Ross Jr.

Ross enters this year’s Worlds ranked tenth in the 400 meters. He ran a season’s best 44.13 in winning the NCAA outdoor 400 this season. He earned a spot on the U. S. team by virtue of a third-place finish in 44.17 at the USA Outdoor Championships in late June.

Randoph Ross Jr.

Ross’s 43.85 time in winning the 2021 NCAA 400 title stands as his personal best and was the fastest time in the world last year. The time is the 14th fastest 400 in history.

Ross, who was the lynchpin of A&T’s runs toward a national championship over the last two years, will be joining his father and coach at A&T, Duane Ross at Tennessee. Duane Ross was named to the position just before the NCAA Championships in June.

HBCU track star Danielle Williams

After battling injuries, Williams comes into this year’s Worlds in great form . She has the highest ranking among HBCU athletes – eighth in the women’s 100 meter hurdles. Her personal best is 12.32 seconds with a season’s best of 12.59. She made the Jamaican team after a third-place finish in 12.66 seconds at their national championships.

Danielle Williams

Williams won the gold medal at the 2015 World Championships after a star-studded Hall of Fame career at JCSU. She dominated and transcended at the NCAA Div. II level.

For the Golden Bulls between 2013 and 2014, Williams won nine NCAA titles (eight individual and one relay), 13 CIAA championships (11 individual and two relay) and earned 13 All-America honors. She was named either USTFCCCA National Women’s Indoor Track or Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year three times. She was a member of 2020 USTFCCA NCAA Div. II Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame class.

Rowe has a personal best of 48.83 in the 400 hurdles and has run a season’s best 49.37. He enters the competition ranked 36th in the world rankings.

Grace Nwokocha

Grace Nwokocha

Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha burst on the scene for A&T in the 2022 outdoor season winning both the 100 and 200 meter titles at the Big South Championships. She went on the make the finals at the NCAA Outdoors and scored sixth-place finishes in both events.

Her winning times in the 100 (11.03) and 200 meters at the Nigerian championships got her into the Worlds . She comes in with a personal best time of 10.97 in the 100 that is 34th in world rankings. Her personal best of 22.11 in the 200 ranks 26th in the world.

Joseph Amoah

Joseph Amoah

Amoah finished third in the 100 in 2021 at the MEAC Outdoors and second in the 200. He has a world ranking of 163rd in the 100 with a personal best time of 9.94 seconds. His best 200 time is 20.08. He has run 20.78 this season and is ranked 50th in the world in the 200.

Haye-Smith represented Jamaica until November 2018 before switching allegiance to Turks and Caicos. She represented Turks and Caicos at the 2019 World Championships. She has a personal best of 55.58 in the 400 hurdles and a season’s best of 56.72. She is 86th in the world rankings.

Gbai made the semifinals of the NCAA 200 meters after winning the MEAC championship for the Bison in 22.95. Her personal and season’s best is 22.79. Her time is ranked 87th in the world ranking.

World Track & Field Championships TV coverage

Full coverage of the 2022 World Track & Field Championships will be presented across NBCUniversal’s television networks and digital platforms. The event runs from July 15-24 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, as the U.S. plays host to the outdoor championships for the first time.

NBC Sports will broadcast 43 hours from Eugene, with live afternoon and primetime shows both weekends, highlighted by the men’s and women’s 100m finals (July 16-17) and 4x100m and 4x400m relays (July 23-24). Additional television coverage will air on USA Network and CNBC. See the full schedule here.

All network and cable TV windows will be simul-streamed via NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, with NBC’s programming also available on Peacock. In addition, world-feed coverage of all competition sessions will stream LIVE on Peacock.

The post HBCU track stars to dot World Championships appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson responds to Tiger Woods’ rant against LIV Golf at Open Championship

Tiger Woods, golf’s most recognizable star, made his opinion of the rival league, LIV Golf, well known ahead of the Open Championship on Tuesday. Woods said that the PGA players who left for LIV “turned their backs on what has allowed them to get to this position.” With the Open Championship teeing off on Thursday, LIV Golf’s biggest star, Phil Mickelson, responded to Woods’ criticisms of the PGA defectors, per ESPN.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Massive 14-year-old football recuit reveals unbelievable daily workout

14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors news: Steph Curry buys Orlando home for $2,100,000

While most of the NBA world is focused on the flurry of trade rumors, life is good for Steph Curry. It has looked to be an awesome offseason for the reigning NBA champion. From making his tour of golf courses to being declared the second-best NBA player of all time by ESPN’s Bobby Marks, things seem to be going great. Curry added to this list of offseason accomplishments by purchasing a new house in Orlando for the humble price of $2.1 million.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Williams
Person
Duane Ross
Person
Saint Augustine
The Spun

Look: Zion Williamson's Summer League Outfit Is Going Viral

Zion Williamson will hope to see future NBA stars when attending Summer League action Wednesday. The New Orleans Pelicans star showed up to Las Vegas with an outfit commemorating his alma mater. Williamson wore a Duke bucket hat and T-shirt with Mike Krzyzewski's likeness. A prized recruit for the Blue...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#Team Usa#Coppin State#Hall Of Fame#Turks
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Injury News

Fans of ESPN's First Take quickly noticed that Stephen A. Smith has been absent from the show this week. On Thursday, he explained why. It turns out Smith suffered injuries to his bicep and rotator cuff. As a result, he must take time off to recover. "Appreciate the love I’ve...
SPORTS
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Allen Iverson, Reebok News

In 2001, Allen Iverson etched a career-defining moment by taking the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals. That arguably wasn't the best move he made that year. Later that November, the star guard signed a lifetime endorsement deal with Reebok. That commitment continues to reward Iverson handsomely. As Real Talk...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Great Britain suffer mixed 4x400m relay disappointment on opening day of Worlds

Great Britain failed to reach the final of the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening day of the World Championships.Joe Brier, Zoey Clark, Alex Haydock-Wilson and Laviai Nielsen clocked three minutes 14.75 seconds in Eugene on Friday.It meant they finished sixth in their heat at Hayward Field, ninth fastest and out of any qualification positions.The GB & NI mixed 4x400m relay team finished 6th in their heat, missing out on a place in the final.#WhereItStarts #WorldAthleticsChamps #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/ogKaqS595R— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 15, 2022Haydock-Wilson, who ran a poor third leg, said: “I take full accountability for that, huge sorry to...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
HBCU Gameday

Campbell’s FAMU roots drives him as an inventor and investor

Stan Campbell is used to breaking the norm. Born of Bahamian (mother) and Jamaican (father) ancestry, the Campbell family grew up in extremely humble beginnings in Miami’s Liberty City community. Campbell would graduate high school and head to Tallahassee to attend Florida A&M after growing up in a home with five boys. During his time at FAMU, he wrote the data reduction and aero-analysis for the Voyager 2 spacecraft. Needless to say, he was corralled by NASA immediately after graduation.
MIAMI, FL
HBCU Gameday

E&J Brandy and TBT to launch paid HBCU internship program

BOSTON, July 13, 2022 – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – and E&J Brandy today announced the renewal of their partnership. E&J Brandy has been the official spirit of The Basketball Tournament since 2020. As...
BASKETBALL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy