Santa Monica, CA

YMCA Wins First Annual Auxiliary Award For July 4th Float: Palisades Today – July 11th, 2022

By Juliet Lemar
palisadesnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal news and culture in under 5 minutes. * YMCA...

palisadesnews.com

palisadesnews.com

These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating. Yelp has named its top restaurants to eat at on the Westside according to Yelp reviewers and their reviews on their website. The list does actually list 100 restaurants in the Los Angeles and San Fernando area, but here at their reader’s selections on the Westside of Los Angeles.
palisadesnews.com

Taking the Metro From Santa Monica to Whittier?

Metro Los Angeles mulling extension of Gold Line to Whittier. Could it be possible for Westside Metro Riders to ride the Metro Train from Santa Monica to the Gateway City of Whittier in the future? If Metro’s most ambitious plan goes forward, that is exactly what could be in store for Angelenos.
palisadesnews.com

Popular Malibu Seafood Restaurant Opens in Grand Central Market

Malibu’s own Broad Street Oyster Company has opened a new location, a stall at the venerable Grand Central Market in Downtown Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The restaurant chain was founded by Christopher Tompkins as a “seafood-centric mobile raw bar” and their website asks playfully “Have you ever wanted to join a secret society of hard-partying, oyster-shucking pirates?” The restaurant is well known for its lobster rolls, seafood tower and fresh oysters, caviar service and tuna tartare. You can also find dishes like sea urchin spaghetti, crispy octopus, cioppino, and even a classic burger or Baja-style tacos.
MALIBU, CA
palisadesnews.com

Venice Family Clinic’s New Program Expands Services to Families From Pregnancy Through First Three Years of Child’s Life

Tikun Olam Foundation’s $5 million grant helps create the community connection at nonprofit community health center. Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center providing comprehensive care to over 45,000 people in need from the Santa Monica Mountains through the South Bay, is expanding and integrating its medical, mental health, early childhood education and other services to young families with an innovative initiative called The Community Connection.
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Column: Darling – The LA Democratic Party’s Choice for Council in CD-11!

Crucial party endorsement consolidates progressives and left-of-center Democrats behind the first-place finisher in the June 7th primary that formerly endorsed third-place candidate Greg Good!. On Tuesday evening the Los Angeles Democratic Party flexed it’s proverbial muscle by endorsing local civil and tenants right attorney Erin Darling in the November runoff...
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Column: Potential “Power Grab” by LA County Board of Supervisors Hostile to Sheriff Alex Villanueva Is No Reform at All!

LA Supervisors Mitchell, Solis Seek to undermine the sheriff’s race between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna!. The iconic and legendary Kenneth Hahn, arguably LA’s most productive county supervisor ever is probably rolling in his grave as leftists Holly Mitchell and Hilda Solis, both embedded downtown insiders and career politicians are trying to use “charter reform” to hold the position of LA County Sheriff hostage to their defunding law enforcement agenda by creating the authority to remove this elected official if four of the five county supervisors agree!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

