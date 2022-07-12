YMCA Wins First Annual Auxiliary Award For July 4th Float: Palisades Today – July 11th, 2022

LA Supervisors Mitchell, Solis Seek to undermine the sheriff’s race between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna!. The iconic and legendary Kenneth Hahn, arguably LA’s most productive county supervisor ever is probably rolling in his grave as leftists Holly Mitchell and Hilda Solis, both embedded downtown insiders and career politicians are trying to use “charter reform” to hold the position of LA County Sheriff hostage to their defunding law enforcement agenda by creating the authority to remove this elected official if four of the five county supervisors agree!

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO