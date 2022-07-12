ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Asian shares decline on Wall St slump, China COVID worries

By YURI KAGEYAMA
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KIJy_0gcPKL2300
Hong Kong Financial Markets A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Asian shares fell Tuesday after a slump on Wall Street erased recent gains. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung)

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares fell Tuesday after a slump on Wall Street erased recent gains. U.S. futures and oil prices also declined.

Investors are on the lookout this week for updates on inflation and corporate profits, while renewed coronavirus outbreaks are adding to jitters.

The euro cost $1.0025, down from $1.0042, having dipped as low as $1.0007. The U.S. dollar inched down to 137.13 Japanese yen from 137.47 yen.

Both currencies have been trading at 20-year lows as the dollar has surged along with U.S. interest rates, which promise higher returns for investors.

The European common currency is close to dropping below parity, or one-to-one with the dollar. The last time the euro was below $1 was on July 15, 2002.

In share trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.8% in morning trading to 26,340.48. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 6,621.00. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.2% to 2,311.56.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 1.5% to 20,820.59, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 1% to 3,281.25 on growing concerns over COVID-19.

Adding to the pessimism, Hong Kong authorities announced they are considering implementing an electronic health code system to restrict movements of people infected with COVID-19, as well as overseas arrivals, a system similar to what's already in place in mainland China.

The highest inflation in four decades is pushing the Federal Reserve and other central banks to hike interest rates, which puts the clamps on the economy and hurts various types of investments.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 dropped 1.2% to 3,854.43, giving up most gains from the previous week. The Dow Industrial Average dipped 0.5% to 31,173.84, while the Nasdaq composite fell 2.3% to 11,372.60.

Stocks of smaller companies were some of the biggest losers, with the Russell 2000 index down 2.1%, as worries about a possible recession continued to dog markets.

An outbreak of COVID infections is forcing casinos in the Asian gambling center of Macao, near Hong Kong, to shut for at least a week. That sent Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands down more than 6% apiece for some of the larger losses in the S&P 500.

Twitter lost even more, 11.3%, in the first trading after billionaire Elon Musk said he wants out of his deal to buy the social media platform for $44 billion. Twitter said it will take Musk to court to uphold the agreement.

Other big technology companies were also particularly weak.

In the bond market, a warning signal continued to flash about a possible recession. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slid to 2.98% from 3.09% late Friday as investors moved dollars into investments seen as holding up better in a downturn. It remains below the two-year Treasury yield, which fell to 3.07%.

Some investors see that as a sign that a recession may hit in the next year or two. Other warning signals in the bond market that some see as more reliable, which focus on shorter-term yields, still aren't flashing. But they also are showing less optimism.

Companies this week are set to begin reporting how their profits fared during the spring. Big banks and other financial companies dominate the early part of the schedule, with JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley set for Thursday. BlackRock, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are among those reporting on Friday.

Expectations for second-quarter results seem to be low. Analysts are forecasting 4.3% growth for companies across the S&P 500, which would be the weakest since the end of 2020, according to FactSet.

Even if companies end up reporting better results than expected, which is usually the case, analysts say the heavier focus will be on what CEOs say about their profit trends for later in the year.

The roughly 19% drop for the S&P 500 this year has been due entirely to rising interest rates and changes in how much investors are willing to pay for each $1 of a company’s profit. So far, expectations for corporate profits have not come down much. If they do, that pull stocks still lower.

The recent rise of the U.S. dollar against other currencies has added another challenge to companies already contending with high inflation and potentially weakening demand, according to Michael Wilson, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

One euro is worth close to $1 now, down 15% from a year earlier, for example. The Japanese yen is also at a 20-year low. That means sales made in euros or yen are worth fewer dollars than before.

“The main point for equity investors is that this dollar strength is just another reason to think earnings revisions are coming down over the next few earnings seasons,” Wilson wrote in a report.

Beyond earnings updates, reports this week on inflation will likely dominate trading. On Wednesday, economists expect a report to show that inflation at the consumer level accelerated again last month, up to 8.8% from 8.6% in May.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.60 to $102.49 a barrel. It lost 70 cents to $104.09 a barrel on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard for pricing, lost $1.56 to $105.54 a barrel.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Stan Choe contributed.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Fell Today on Earnings Jitters

Large U.S. banks began reporting earnings this morning. Investors are now wondering how large of a rate hike may be coming at the Federal Reserve's next meeting later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Wednesday at Session Lows

U.S. stocks closed Wednesday's session mixed, with the S&P 500 closing lower for a fourth straight session, as consumers react to economic data showing that consumer confidence fell in June amid rising concerns about the nation entering a recession. Nancy Tengler, Chief Investment Officer of Laffer Tangler Investments, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. 'Indicators show we're not in a recession,' she says.
STOCKS
Los Angeles Times

Stocks slump on Wall Street amid recession, rate worries

Wall Street got back to slumping Monday to kick off a week full of updates about how bad inflation is and how corporate profits are handling it. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1.2% and gave up the majority of its gains from the prior week. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 2.3%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Credit Card Stocks: Which Are Wells Fargo's Favorites?

It’s been a rough go this year for financial stocks, with the S&P Financials Select Sector index falling 20%. When it comes to credit-card issuers and card networks, Wells Fargo analysts anticipate some speed bumps ahead. “We see risk of another leg down in the broader equity markets and...
CREDITS & LOANS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 600 Points; Citigroup Tops Q2 Expectations

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, following the release of several earnings results and economic reports. The Dow traded up 2.07% to 31,262.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.55% to 11,425.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.77% to 3,857.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares rose 3% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#U S Interest Rates#Asian#European#Nikkei#S P Asx 200#Hang Seng#The Federal Reserve
Benzinga

Hot Inflation And Earnings Misses Weigh On Equity Futures

(Thursday Market Open) The equity markets may take another hit today as JPMorgan Chase JPM and Morgan Stanley MS kicked off a new earnings season with a couple of misses as equity index futures pushed lower. Potential Market Movers. JPM and MS missed on revenue and earnings estimates but JPM...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of PepsiCo Earnings

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after the Nasdaq tumbled more than 2% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from PepsiCo, Inc. PEP and AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO. The NFIB small business optimism index for June is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m....
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stock futures trade lower ahead of bank earnings

U.S. equity futures were trading lower Thursday morning ahead of the release of earnings from the big banks. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 1% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street. Oil prices traded lower Thursday morning as investors looked at the prospect of a large...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Bloomberg

Stocks, Futures Mixed Before Key US Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

American equity futures edged higher Wednesday while stocks in Europe dipped in cautious trading dominated by a dimming economic outlook and an anxious wait for data that may show US inflation at a fresh four-decade high. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures posted modest gains after yet another volatile day...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS TODAY: Nasdaq inches higher as Dow, S&P dip, JPMorgan’s Dimon talks economy

Nasdaq inches higher as Dow, S&P dip plagued by financials. U.S. stocks ended mixed after the Nasdaq Composite managed to erase the bulk of losses to close higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended down. Financials were a drag after JPMorgan’s disappointing quarter, shares fell 3.5%. In commodities, oil lost 0.5% to close at $95.78 per barrel.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Asian stocks down after US inflation fuels rate hike fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Thursday despite a record-setting U.S. inflation report that pointed to more possible interest rate hikes that investors worry will chill economic growth. U.S. futures edged lower while oil prices advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer inflation accelerated to 9.1% in June over a year earlier from May’s 8.6%. That was despite three rate hikes this year by the Federal Reserve. Investors worry aggressive action by central banks to cool inflation that is at four-decade highs might derail global economic growth.
WORLD
International Business Times

China Lockdown Worries Hit Equities, Oil Prices

Stock markets and oil prices slid Monday with a fresh Covid flare-up in Shanghai fanning fears of another painful lockdown in China's biggest city. European equities headed south following hefty losses for most main Asian markets, with all eyes on how Wall Street would react at the US reopening. A...
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

Asian markets rise ahead of US inflation data

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data some worry might lead to more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul rose. Sydney declined. Oil prices rebounded from Tuesday's plunge but stayed below $100 per barrel. Wall Street's...
BUSINESS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy