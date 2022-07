CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Fire and EMS received a call at 2:40 PM on Thursday July 14, to respond to an accident near the intersection of Robertson Road and Upper Aster where a truck had plowed through a fence and into a residence. Responders arrived to the scene just 2 minutes after they received the call and were able to remove the driver from the vehicle. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no residents were home at the time of the accident.

