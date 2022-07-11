ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Does Miss Oregon Sophia Takla have 'It' Factor for Miss America?

By Jason Vondersmith
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 2 days ago

Portland native and Jesuit High School graduate will compete in the Miss America contest in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9zaI_0gcPJxAW00

Sure, Sophia Takla dares to dream, why not?

The 21-year-old Portland native wouldn't be in the Miss America contest, if she wasn't going to think about winning.

"I absolutely do," Takla said. "If you don't believe in yourself, that you can do it, it's not going to happen for you. You work your hardest and represent your state the best you can.

"We haven't had a Miss America since Katie Harman in 2002. She's such a role model for me. I almost cried when I met her at Miss Oregon this year. Oregon has such amazing women, it's time for another one (to be Miss America)."

Takla, a 2019 Jesuit High School graduate, doesn't lack in confidence, and she has a well-rounded resume and a mind full of big plans and options for her life, thanks to winning the Miss Oregon title last month in Seaside.

Maybe she'll sing, dance and star in musicals. She does attend the Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music and plans to finish her bachelor of fine arts degree online as she prepares for the Miss America competition in December.

She might go on to get a master's degree and go into marketing, given her vivacious personality.

Maybe she'll take her love of public speaking and appearances and become an actor.

Maybe she'll go to law school. Along with about $17,000 in scholarships earned through Miss Oregon, Takla has the opportunity to attend Willamette Law School, for a special tuition rate, through a partnership with the state program.

Or, maybe she'll put all her efforts moving forward into community service work, including being an ambassador/constituent for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and her own social impact initiative, Operation Joy, which brings music into hospitals.

"I always thought I wanted to be on Broadway, and I still think it's where I'll end up trying to be — in stage musicals," Takla said. "Because of this (Miss Oregon) opportunity, the world has opened up for me. So many exciting things for me on the table. I'm grateful for the space to do things. My future is bright because of Miss Oregon."

Takla won the overall talent competition at the Miss Oregon pageant, singing "Don't Rain On My Parade," in the style of Barbra Streisand in "Funny Girl." And, she impressed judges when speaking about her social impact initiative (winning the category) and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJO7K_0gcPJxAW00

She was particularly proud of her response to a surprise question about her most controversial opinion. "On the spot, I said in the modern day, it's controversial to be a moderate," Takla said. "People want to be on one (political) side or the other, and people get upset with you. You have to listen to every news outlet. I need to be aware of what people are thinking."

(As an example of her moderate stance, she respects the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms, but also wants some gun control.)

It was Takla's second time competing in Miss Oregon. She relinquished the crown as Miss Portland-Metro to Karson Fair, but won an open competition for the title of Miss Meadowlark, which provided her the spot in the Miss Oregon contest. (The western meadowlark has long been the Oregon state bird.)

Takla has deep roots in Oregon from her mother's side; her father emigrated from Egypt.

She grew up performing, and not entering pageants, although she participated in a Miss Oregon mentorship program.

Takla's passion for performing began by doing puppet shows in her grandmother's living room, and she and her grandmother would watch Fred Astaire musicals and tap-dance together.

Fred Astaire? Talk about old school. "He's my idol," she said. "I'm a tap dancer as well."

Takla performed for Oregon Children's Theatre and Northwest Children's Theater; she won best young female performer at the Portland Area Musical Theatre Awards for playing Ella in "Ella Enchanted." She also won the 11th season of Portland Teen Idol. "I was a junior dancer for the Blazers for a while," she added.

After attending Jesuit High, Takla went to Berklee College of Music, where she has performed in and managed musicals, organized tap-dancing shows and, obviously, studied her craft. She had organized another tap dancing show for 2022, but she'll have to help coordinate it from afar.

Takla plans to relish her time as Miss Oregon. She likes the Miss Oregon and Miss America contests because they put an emphasis on intellect and accomplishment, and they have deemphasized the "pageant" aspect of it.

Takla, who has the use of a car through Miss Oregon, will make a lot of appearances in the next several months leading up to Miss America. It's an extension of who she is, a person very comfortable being with people and being of service to others.

"Service for me is a lifestyle," she said. "I'm just along for the ride, being the best leader I can be."

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Penalty cut for Oregon bakers who refused to serve lesbian couple

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon has slashed the financial penalties it assigned a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple almost 10 years ago. In compliance with a state appeals court ruling earlier this year, State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle said Tuesday that the Bureau of Labor and Industries is ordering Aaron Klein to pay $30,000 damages instead of a $135,000 fine issued in 2015, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

One of North America’s most destructive bugs arrives in Oregon

A Portland biologist recently found an iridescent bug with the potential to wipe out Oregon’s ash trees, marking the first sighting on the West Coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday that emerald ash borers, an invasive beetle whose larvae kill ash trees by burrowing into their bark, were discovered near a parking lot […] The post One of North America’s most destructive bugs arrives in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Seaside, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Eater

McMinnville Restaurant Okta Wants to be the Willamette Valley’s Fine Dining Destination

About 15,000 years ago, a 2,000-foot-high ice dam cracked, releasing a monumental gush of water that swept across the Northwest. The Missoula floods, as they’re known, tore up the ground in its path, carrying and scattering mud and silt and boulders across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in its pursuit of the Pacific. This happened again and again, as the glacier would reform and break, washing down the continent and carrying so much soil with it. Waters would pool in the Willamette Valley, creating the growing conditions that support the state’s lauded wine country.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
pdxmonthly.com

20 Totally FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

Music, movies, plays, and more: you can catch ’em all for an unbeatable price at these in-city events. Most things cost money; it's one of life's little bummers. Want to have fun? See art? Catch a concert? Attend a lecture? Get ready to cough up. Luckily, though, Portland summers offer an escape from all that—the city utilizes its copious green space and just-right summer weather to host a slew of zero-cost outdoor events that keep the fun flowing without causing a hit to your wallet. Here are some of our favorites.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Harman
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Fred Astaire
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Here’s where Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt bottles were found

All the bottles in the 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt have been found. Six commemorative bottles were hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle were placed in parks and trails throughout the state. The hunt was divided into...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Survey shows that Oregonians nearly unified in beliefs about wildfires

More than nine in 10 state residents surveyed view wildfire as a 'very serious' or 'somewhat serious' threat Throughout our history, Oregon's forests have been charred by fire and just as often replenished in the reassuring experience of resilience and renewal. The extreme fires of the 1930s and 1940s, known as the Tillamook Burn, are remembered as much for nature's rapid rebirthing and the replanting efforts of school children as for the damage done to the northern coast range. But the more frequent, intense and far-ranging fires of recent years, which destroyed homes and claimed lives in all corners...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss America#Miss Oregon#Western Oregon#Actor#Jesuit High School#The Boston Conservatory#Berklee College Of Music
KDRV

Oregon gets first West Coast evidence of deadly killer that hides in ashes

SALEM, Ore. -- An unwelcome, uninvited guest is arriving in Western Oregon this summer, and the destructive emerald ash borer is raising concerns about its effects to West Coast forests, wetlands and streams. It kills trees as they stand, leaving them tinder for fires while strengthening the beetle to advance to the next ash tree.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Yosemite wildfire smoke may tag up with wind to impact Oregon

We took to the weather data which will show the high-level smoke forecast for the coming 24 hours. Right now, this wildfire seems to be far enough and the wind pattern should only impact the higher levels of the atmosphere. That doesn't mean it won't create a haze for us here in the Willamette Valley. If you maneuver the slideshow below, you will notice the increase in smoke by tonight, for southern Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Redflag warnings posted for parts of southern and central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A day after the Oregon Department of Forestry deemed the whole state had entered fire season, portions of south and central Oregon are under Red Flag Warnings. The National Weather Service in Medford posted the warning early Tuesday morning, July 12. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Oregon enters...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Egypt
Lake Oswego Review

Why did Portland cancel Friends of Trees contract?

Bureau competition appears to be setting the city back in its efforts to protect residents from extreme weather.In June of last year, Portland was hit with its highest temperatures on record, reaching 116 degrees in some areas. The heat wave — caused by a "heat dome" that trapped hot air across the Pacific Northwest — killed dozens of people. Like with most natural disasters, the impacts of the heat wave were felt unequally. People in low-income neighborhoods — crowded with large roads and parking lots that radiate heat — endured the highest temperatures. In Portland, greener and wealthier neighborhoods west...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Protect your trees: Emerald Ash Borers have arrived in Oregon

It’s taken 20 years, but the most destructive insect in the country has been found in Oregon: the Emerald Ash Borer. The metallic green beetle first showed up in Detroit, Michigan in 2002, likely in pallet material from Asia. It was found in Oregon last month in Forest Grove, the first West Coast sighting. Emerald Ash Borers kill most ash trees within 10 years of arrival, and they’ve caused billions of dollars of economic damage.
EUGENE, OR
yachatsnews.com

More sonic booms on the coast this week? Oregon Air National Guard will be training against Navy’s F/A-18E Super Hornets

Hornets and Eagles will battle for control of the skies over the Oregon coast the next two weeks. An Oregon National Guard statement issued Monday said air-to-air mock dogfights to train pilots will feature the F-15C Eagle interceptors of the Oregon Air National Guard’s 123rd Fighter Squadron and the F/A-18E Super Hornets of Navy’s Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-192.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
seattlerefined.com

Gather your clan for the 75th annual Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games

Experience a wee bit of Scotland at the Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games & Clan Gathering, the largest event of its kind in Washington state, set for July 22-24. The 6th oldest Scottish festival in the U.S. went virtual the past two years due to the pandemic. But the beloved festival returns in person for the 75th annual games in 2022. The event is organized by the Seattle Scottish Highland Games Association (SSHGA).
SEATTLE, WA
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
215
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy