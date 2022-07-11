Wash. man critically injured in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 26 east of Prineville

ODOT TripCheck

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Vancouver, Washington man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on state Highway 26 about 20 miles east of Prineville, authorities said.

Oregon State Police said Paul Michael Judge, 55,was flown by Life Flight helicopter to St. Charles Bend after the single-vehicle crash, reported around 4 p.m. near milepost 38 on Highway 26, also known as the Ochoco Highway.

A hospital spokeswoman said Judge was in critical condition Monday.