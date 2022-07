Cue the Lord of the Rings soundtrack! This unique cottage for sale looks like it could be a cozy Hobbit-hole, but you don't have to travel to The Shire to see it. The geodesic dome is located in Kearny, Ontario, and while it doesn't have views of Middle-earth, it does gaze out over the water. The cottage is on the market for $799,000, and if you're looking for an out-of-the-ordinary vacation spot, check this place out.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO