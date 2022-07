GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville center for youth, in need, is expanding to a new building. Since July 2019, Pendleton Place’s Youth Resource Center has addressed essential, life needs for youth ages 17-24, who are experiencing homelessness and have likely been affected by abuse, neglect, and trauma. The center provides immediate safety to homeless youth and offers basic needs like showers, laundry, food, assessments, housing coordination, case management, education, and job opportunities. That includes those with disabilities.

