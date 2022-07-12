ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Las Vegas Meow Wolf co-founder, artist dies

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JfiyB_0gcPIOke00
Matt King Meow Wolf co-founder (Credit: Meow Wolf/Instagram)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the masterminds behind a unique and immersive art experience in Las Vegas has died.

Matt King served as Meow Wolf’s co-founder and was also described as an artist and dear friend on the company’s Instagram page on Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCVy0_0gcPIOke00
Matt King was the co-founder of Meow Wolf arts and entertainment company. (Credit: Meow Wolf/Instagram)

“Matt’s work as both a collaborator and artist was like no other: monumental, groundbreaking, otherworldly, and wild. This is a tremendous loss to the world and we are tremendously grateful to have shared time and space with him,” the post read in part.

King was also credited with creating the company’s first immersive art show and being present at the first company meeting in 2008.

Meow Wolf is an arts and entertainment company based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The company creates an immersive and interactive experience that transports audiences of all ages into fantastic realms of story and exploration, according to its website.

The company has three locations one of which is in Las Vegas and was established in 2021. The other two locations are in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Denver, Colorado.

No word on how the Meow Wolf co-founder died.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Bet on This $1 Cannabis Stock (Just Off the Las Vegas Strip)

While the song says that New York is the place where if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere, the reality is that Las Vegas can claim that moniker as well. If you can manage to succeed as a restaurant operator, a retailer, a casino/hotel company, or an entertainment venue in Sin City, it's pretty likely you can be successful anywhere.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Ranked: 15 Best Barbeque Spots In Las Vegas

Grab your bibs and wet naps because it’s about to get a little messy. When out of towners think of Las Vegas they think of gambling, entertaining shows and hot weather but what they’re forgetting is all of the great eats the city has to offer. Vegas has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelexperta.com

5 Family-Friendly Activities To Try On Your Las Vegas Trip

Las Vegas is a place that’s all about having fun, and there’s no better way to have fun than with the whole family. Whether you’re looking for entertainment or want to get away from it all, there are plenty of things to do on your Las Vegas vacation that are perfect for families. And here are some family-friendly activities to try on your Las Vegas trip:
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
City
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Government
luxury-houses.net

This $5,750,000 Blue Heron Home in Las Vegas showcases the Pinnacle of Luxurious Desert Living

Description About This Blue Heron Home in Las Vegas. The Blue Heron Home in Las Vegas, a smart home represents the best of resort-style urban living with immaculate desert-inspired landscaping and multiple courtyards is now available for sale. This home located at 48 Wildwing Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G Sher (Phone: 702-830-7142) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Blue Heron Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt King
KTNV 13 Action News

Map shows why rent prices in parts of Las Vegas are higher than others

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local realtor, Joshua Harris, says he always advises renters to have a game plan to buy, as rent prices will always rise. According to rentcafe.com, some of the most expensive areas to rent in Las Vegas are Summerlin Village, Red Rock, and Centennial Hills. On the other side, least expensive areas include the Downtown area, Northwest area, and the Arts District.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
CBS Denver

Tina Peters loses bond after taking prohibited trip to Las Vegas

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, accused of election equipment tampering, is to appear in court Friday after leaving the state without court permission. She spoke to a conservative law enforcement organization in Las Vegas on Tuesday. A video appeared on Mike Lindell's website Frankspeech.com.Peters told the gathering, "I'm mad as hell and not going to take it anymore," quoting from a 1976 movie.She was already upset about the arrest of her campaign manager Sandra Brown. "She is in the Mesa County Jail. Our crooked DA arrested her yesterday knowing today is her birthday. She is in the Mesa County...
MESA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
KDWN

This Is The Best Steak House In Las Vegas

Las Vegas culinary menu has some of the best meats for the richest carnivorous cravings. From fine dining restaurants, established food trucks and local hole-in-the-walls, there are plenty of options to serve your hunger. The entertainment capital of the world serves some of the freshest and finest slices of meat...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

21 Best Day Trips from Las Vegas (By a Local)

Living in Las Vegas, there are always things to do. But there are times when I need a change of scenery, and fun day trips from Las Vegas are the best way to do that!. I’m a Las Vegas local, so I have put together a list of the best day trips from Las Vegas to assist you with planning your next trip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy