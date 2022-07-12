ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak – live: Shapps pulls out of Tory leadership race to back ex-chancellor

By Andy Gregory,Namita Singh,Zoe Tidman and Liam James
 1 day ago

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has pulled out of the race to replace Boris Johnson and has instead backed Rishi Sunak to be the next Tory leader and prime minister.

Appearing onstage at the former chancellor’s campaign launch, Dominic Raab defended Mr Sunak – who has faced criticism from rivals over his stance that instant tax cuts are a “fairytale” – as being a “true Conservative”.

His campaign launch – and those of Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat – came as Sir Keir Starmer prepared to table a motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson’s government for after PMQs on Wednesday, as Labour seeks to foil his plans to remain in No 10 until the leadership race concludes in September.

Following a vote deciding the membership of the powerful 1922 Committee executive on Monday evening, chair Sir Graham Brady announced that the new prime minister will be revealed on 5 September.

Candidates will be whittled down to two by several rounds of voting among MPs before the vote goes to the Tory membership . The first vote by MPs will take place on Wednesday, Sir Graham said.

The Independent

The Independent

