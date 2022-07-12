ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, OH

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will host active shooting training

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=077F82_0gcPGOFi00

FORT RECOVERY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office along with the Fort Recovery Police Department will be hosting an active shooting response training along rescue task force training on July 14 and 15, according to a news release Monday.

The training will be presented by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and conducted at the Fort Recovery Elementary/Middle School, the release said.

This is the seventh year that the sheriff’s office will be hosting an active shooter response training session in Mercer County and the first year they will be implementing a rescue task force.

The students that attend include personnel from most of the enforcement agencies in Mercer County, as well as EMS and fire personnel, according to the release.

The public may notice an increased first responder presence in the area of Fort Recovery with a large amount of officers, firefighters and squad members in and around the building, the sheriff’s office said.

The area will be posted with training warning notices and be closed off to the public, the release said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
1017thepoint.com

DEPUTY'S CRUISER BURNS, I-70 SHUT DOWN

(Wayne County, IN)---70 was shut down in both the east and westbound lanes in western Wayne County Thursday afternoon. It began when a person suffered a medical incident near the State Road 1 exit. A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to help, but the cruiser caught fire and became fully engulfed in flame. According to the department, the interstate was shut down out of an abundance of caution due to the ammunition that was in the cruiser. The fire did not result in any injuries.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
sent-trib.com

Defiance inmate dies at Wood County jail

A Defiance man being held at the Wood County jail was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday night. Richard Edward Fitch, 55, was pronounced dead, according to a Wood County Sheriff’s Office press release. At approximately 8:10 p.m., deputies found Fitch unresponsive in his cell. Deputies started CPR...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Investigation: Inmate dies in Miami County Jail

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an inmate died in the Miami County Jail on Friday, June 15. According to Sheriff Dave Duchak, corrections officers were making a routine check around 7:47 a.m. when they found 47-year-old Jason Ray unresponsive in his cell. Troy medics were immediately called, and life-saving measures were performed.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Recovery, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mercer County, OH
hometownstations.com

June calls to the Delphos Police Department

7/14/22 Media Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 349 calls for service in the month of June, bringing the total to 1916 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of June and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
DELPHOS, OH
1017thepoint.com

TRUCKER GETS 55 YEARS FOR WAYNE COUNTY MURDER

(Richmond, IN)--What amounts to a life sentence behind bars has been handed down to the Florida trucker who stabbed and killed his driving partner on I-70 in Wayne County three years ago. 50-year-old Pavel Nery-Gonzalez received the standard 55-year sentence in Wayne Superior Court II. Nery-Gonzalez’s attorney had claimed that the stabbing was done in self-defense, but the prosecution maintained that he could have stopped before victim died. Good-time credit would have Nery-Gonzalez released at age 91.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

CareFlight responds following motorcycle crash

PIQUA — A Piqua man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight following a Thursday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and a semi. Piqua police have identified the 18-year-old male driver as Neil Bayman, a resident of Piqua. The crash occurred around 4 p.m. when a semi that...
PIQUA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Active Shooter#Ems#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Crash involving UPS truck injures 2 in Miami County

PIQUA — Deputies are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital in Miami County Friday morning. The crash was reported in the 6200 block of Piqua-Troy Road around 10:50 a.m., according to Miami County dispatch records. Crews on scene said a preliminary investigation showed that the...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Mercer County Sheriff's Office and Fort Recovery Police Department announce Active Shooter Training

DATE(S): THURSDAY JULY 14, 2022 AND FRIDAY JULY 15, 2022. LOCATION: FORT RECOVERY ELEMENTARY/MIDDLE SCHOOL, 865 SHARPSBURG RD, FORT RECOVERY, OH 45846. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office along with Fort Recovery Police Department will be hosting Active Shooter Response Training with the addition of Rescue Task Force Training on July 14, 2022 and July 15, 2022. The training will be presented by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and conducted at the Fort Recovery Elementary/Middle School.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Eaton man hit, killed on US 35 identified

BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A Eaton man is dead after being hit by a car in Beavercreek Twp. earlier this month. Kurtis Brown, 31, was identified as the man who died July 1 after being hit by a car on US 35, according to a crash report. The incident was...
EATON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
hometownstations.com

Darden and Glenn indicted for the murder of Jaden Halpern

Two 18-year-olds have been indicted for the murder of a 17-year-old during a home invasion in June. Keion Darden and Jaquan Glenn were charged by an Allen County Grand Jury with murder, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery, all with a firearm specification. Four other teens under the age of 18 were arrested and could be charged as adults for the death of Jaden Halpern.
LIMA, OH
1017thepoint.com

ISP JOINS DENISE PFLUM INVESTIGATION

(Connersville, IN)--The Indiana State Police has recently joined in the investigation into the disappearance of Denise Pflum. Denise was 18 when she disappeared in Fayette County way back in 1986. According to a moderator of a social media page dedicated to obtaining new information, Denise’s family recently reached out to the state police and asked that agency to become involved. Now, state police investigators will be working with local law enforcement. Last month, the moderator received an anonymous envelope with additional information about the case. The sender of that envelope has still not come forward.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
1017thepoint.com

MOTORCYCLIST SERIOUSLY INJURED IN LATE-NIGHT CRASH

(Richmond, IN)--One person was flown to a Level One trauma center following a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Richmond’s east side late Thursday night. It happened at around 11 o’clock near the intersection of National Road East and Old National Road. National Road East was then shut down for an investigation that included a drone from the Richmond Fire Department. There’s no word yet on the condition or identity of the motorcyclist. Drugs and alcohol are not thought to have been a factor.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

2 people in critical condition after overnight crash on SB-75 in Dayton

DAYTON — At least two people have been hospitalized following an accident on Southbound 75 at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard late Thursday night, according to the Montgomery Regional Dispatch. The crash was reported around 11:03 p.m. and had Southbound 75 closed for around three hours. It reopened just after...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy