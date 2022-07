CASS LAKE- A new assistance program for homeowners is now accepting applications. The Leech Lake Band Department of Public Works is administering the program. Funded by a U.S. Treasury Grant included in the American Rescue Plan Act, the program is available to Leech Lake Band members who meet the eligibility requirements and live on or near the reservation (up to 20 miles from the boundaries) or within the Duluth and Twin Cities offices service area.

