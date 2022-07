June 29, 1976 ~ July 11, 2022 (age 46) Gary Alan Poler, of Red Lake, MN, entered the Spirit World at the age of 46, at Red Lake IHS on Monday, July 11, 2022. Gary was a fun loving, caring man who cherished his children, grandchildren and most of all his fiancé, Cheyenne Drouillard. Gary loved to hang out with family and friends. He loved to take rides every evening to look for bears with his baby son, Jay'vis. Everyone that knew him knew he loved to joke around with everyone. Wherever he worked, he was always dedicated to his job and never missed a day. Gary was truly one of a kind and was loved very much by everyone. When he wasn't working, he was home with his family.

RED LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO