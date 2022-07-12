ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Elon Musk blasts Trump, saying he should 'sail into the sunset'

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump, left, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, right.

Getty Images

  • It's time for Trump to "hang up his hat & sail into the sunset," Elon Musk tweeted on Monday.
  • The tweet comes after Trump referred to Musk as "just another bullshit artist" at a rally on Saturday.
  • The Tesla CEO said there should be a "legal maximum age" of 69 for those starting presidential terms.

It's time for former President Donald Trump to "hang up his hat & sail into the sunset, " Elon Musk tweeted on Monday.

Musk was responding to a tweet from Breitbart News featuring a video of Trump calling the Tesla CEO "another bullshit artist" at a rally on Saturday in Anchorage, Alaska.

At the rally, Trump said Musk had personally told him that he voted for him in 2016.

Musk took to Twitter to contest Trump's claim, tweeting " Not true " on July 12 in response to a Bongino Repor t tweet about the rally. Trump's claim also contradicts comments Musk made at a Miami tech conference in May, where the Tesla CEO said he has voted "overwhelmingly" for Democrats in the past and "might never have voted for a Republican."

In a thread under the Breitbart News' tweet, Musk added that there should be a "legal maximum age" of 69 for those starting presidential terms.

Trump, who is 76, has been teasing a presidential run for the 2024 election. He was 70 at the time of his inauguration in 2017.

On Sunday, Trump wrote on his social-media platform Truth Social that "life begins at 80."

"President Biden is one of the oldest 79s in History, but by and of itself, he is not an old man," wrote Trump. "There are many people in their 80s, and even 90s, that are as good and sharp as ever. Biden is not one of them, but it has little to do with his age. In actuality, life begins at 80!"

Comments / 10

Dan Mutispaugh
3d ago

I agree with Elon regarding Trump retiring and sailing into the sunset, and that Presidents should be under let's say, 65.

Reply
2
Business Insider

DC police officer confirms Trump had 'heated exchange' with Secret Service over going to the US Capitol, backing up Cassidy Hutchinson's bombshell January 6 testimony: CNN

A police officer has backed up testimony that Donald Trump fought with his Secret Service detail. According to CNN, the officer told the January 6 committee he witnessed a heated exchange. The testimony supports former the account shared by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
