ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Green Thumb Lecture: Water-Wise Gardening

accgov.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes the dry heat have you and your plants beat? Join us from the comfort of your air-conditioned home...

www.accgov.com

Comments / 0

Related
House Digest

15 Beautiful Plants That Will Thrive In Containers In The Shade

Plants, by definition, require light for the process of photosynthesis and their vitality. LAWN is the common acronym that explains plant needs: light, air, water, and nutrients. It can be a challenge to find and cultivate vegetation that tolerates low levels of light, let alone thrives in it to produce brightly colored flowers and rich greenery. According to the University of Minnesota, if a plan doesn't receive enough light, the leaves can go pale or yellow, and drop, variegated foliage may lose its spots or stripes, and flower buds might not form. The descriptions sticking out of containers at the nursery primarily list prime conditions as part or full-sun, and if your desired growing area is in the shade, shopping for plants can feel like no fun. However, there are many excellent options suitable for shadowed porches and dappled paths with various colors, flower types, leaf shapes, and growing habits. Here, we share 15 gorgeous plants that will flourish not only in a shady yard or garden spot but also in a pot; they often look even better together.
GARDENING
AOL Corp

6 plants and flowers that will attract hummingbirds to your garden

Hummingbirds might be tiny, but they have hearty appetites and get their fill from a myriad of plant species found in gardens. In fact, it is thought that many plants, particularly narrow and tubular varieties, have evolved over time to accommodate their long, slender bills. "Some flowers are so narrow, they can only be pollinated by hummingbirds!" says Paddy Cunningham, birding expert at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Family Handyman

16 Common Gardening Terms You Should Know

Learn how to decode the language on plant labels and see how these common gardening terms can help you be a more successful gardener. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Gardening#Gardeners#Xeriscaping Registration#Lney Uga Edu
House Digest

10 Drought-Resistant Flowers Perfect For Hanging Baskets

Hanging baskets have a mystic charm about them, especially with pendulous and creeping plants spilling over. Including hanging basket flowers is a great idea to bring in color and texture to your home. However, decorating a spot in your patio or garden that gets too much sunlight poses a challenge for most homeowners. A spot that experience over eight hours of scorching heat from the sun is not ideal for every plant. You need to be selective about the type of plant that you choose and know whether they will thrive in your region depending on the USDA hardiness of that zone via the Agricultural Research Service.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
purewow.com

12 Flowering Shrubs That Bloom All Summer

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Flowering shrubs are one of the easiest ways to liven up your landscape. And shrubs that bloom all summer—with zero...
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

Why Are My Hydrangeas Not Blooming?

Hydrangeas have some of the most gorgeous blooms around. Just ask anyone growing these large puffy flowers in shades of blue, pink, creamy white and pale lime green. But sometimes, those pretty blooms won’t show up even if you’re caring for your hydrangeas perfectly. Does your hydrangea have...
GARDENING
yankodesign.com

Top 10 indoor gardens to fulfill your modern gardening goals

Gardening is an extremely therapeutic activity, and though I may not engage in it all the time, the few times that I have, I found it really delightful and soothing. Growing, tending to, and being surrounded by plants is intensely satisfying, all your worries slowly fade away, and you are simply enthralled by nature. Indoor gardening is a modern solution that works perfectly in our modern homes. From a smart cabinet that gives you the self-sustaining kitchen you’ve always wanted to a plant-growing device that helps dementia patients improve memory – we have a myriad range of options when it comes to growing plants within the comfort of your home! These unique, innovative, and thoughtful designs promise to take care of all your indoor gardening needs. And I don’t know about you, but I’m really considering trying one of them out, I wouldn’t mind adding indoor gardening to my daily routine!
GARDENING
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Planting tomatoes in early July

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - To garden is to try something new. The learning curve to a successful garden is a steep one (at least for me): some things work, some don't. I have long heard the rumor that you can plant tomatoes in early July and harvest a fall crop. But it just didn't make sense to me.
TEXAS STATE
Family Handyman

Are Mums Perennials?

Mums are probably the one fall flower that everyone recognizes. Their arrival in the garden center is also a sure sign we’re on the downward slope of the growing season. Yes, most mums are perennial flowers. Those mums that look like well-manicured mounds of foliage and flowers at garden centers are perennial flowers, generally best in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 5 to 9. These plants are usually referred to as hardy mums or garden mums.
GARDENING
House Digest

The 3 Best Tall Plants You Can Add For A Fresh Look In Your Garden

Summer is the best time to start on a new project while also enjoying the warm and sunny weather. This can especially be true for gardeners as they try to decide how to update their beloved garden. There are several ways you can go about this depending on the aesthetic you're going for, but it definitely may be time to consider something fresh in order to add more life to your garden. Luckily, we've come up with a great idea that'll bring in more color, texture, and excitement.
GARDENING
House Digest

Ideas To Decorate A Boring Hallway

Of all the rooms in your home, probably the last place you think to decorate is the hallway. Priority usually goes to the living room, kitchen, bedroom, and even the powder room, which makes sense, but can also leave the hallway a little bit neglected. Due to this oversight, hallways can seem boring — but they don't have to be.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy