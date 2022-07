MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on the side of a road near Orange Mound. Officers were called to the scene before 8 a.m. Thursday to the area of Semmes near Rutland. They found a man on the wide of the road who they said had been shot. The man was dead at the scene.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO