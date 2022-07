NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said. The condition of the infant was not immediately known, but police said the child was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg. The child was wounded at about 3:50 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO