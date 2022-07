Democrats now have a larger advantage among college-educated whites than among minority voters, a New York Times/Siena College poll revealed. When asked about their preference for the outcome of the 2022 midterms, 57 percent of white college grads said they hoped Democrats would retain control of Congress, while only 36 percent of white college grads were pulling for the GOP. Meanwhile, African Americans remained largely loyal to the Democratic Party, but among Hispanics and other minorities, the two parties were in a statistical tie.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO