TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was January 2, 1985. That morning Patricia Stichler, a single, mother of 3 young girls was found murdered inside her Sylvania home. Police describe the scene as brutal. A coroner’s report shows the young woman was stabbed repeatedly inside her home on Brinthaven. Stichler’s throat was slashed and the coroner’s report indicates it appears she put up a fight. The autopsy showed she was stabbed multiple times after she died. Her children were sleeping at the time of the crime and never woke up, despite the violence.

SYLVANIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO