CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters have knocked down a house fire on Mill Creek Drive off of Amber Grove Drive and the Esplanade in Chico on Thursday. Chico Fire says that when they arrived the garage was fully involved. The fire burned into the home a little bit, and the roof caved in, but the extension of the damage hasn't been determined yet.

CHICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO