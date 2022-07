ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS ) – A man was arrested last week after being discovered unconscious in a vehicle which was still in the roadway. Reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on 7/7/22 at approximately 8:10pm, Sheriff Elbon, Cpl. Kyle, and Deputy Pingley responded to a call which had been placed to report a person passed out in a vehicle in the Dry Ridge Road area.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO