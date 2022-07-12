ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Artist Tree celebrates opening in Fresno

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KGPE ) – One of Fresno’s first marijuana dispensaries is now open for business.

On Monday, The Artist Tree on Palm and Nees avenues celebrated its soft opening with a line of customers out the door and around the corner.

“We are so excited to be here in Fresno today opening The Artist Tree. The turnout has been beyond our imagination and the support has been just terrific,” explained Courtney Caron with The Artist Tree.

In addition to cannabis products, The Artist Tree also features paintings on display from three local artists.

“It is a full art gallery, so we currently have three local artists that are presenting their art inside,” said Caron. “The Artist Tree doesn’t keep any of the proceeds from that purchase, it’s free gallery space for artists so we can help them grow their careers as well.”

The Artist Tree will be a featured stop during the Art Hop event on Thursday, July 21.

