Dream come true: Midland's Dinh to play in Dow GLBI

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
For an elite amateur athlete, competing in a professional event in one's hometown is a dream come true. This week, Midland's Kim Dinh will be living that...

www.ourmidland.com

