Dream come true: Midland's Dinh to play in Dow GLBI

For Midland's Kim Dinh, getting to play golf in a professional event was everything she had hoped it would be - even if it was rather short and sweet. Dinh, a 2010 Dow High graduate who teamed with transplanted Midlander Chaithra Katamneni to compete in this year's Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, said that she had "so much fun" playing in an LPGA Tour event for the first time. "There were so many people who came out to watch, and I had so much support out there from friends and family and co-workers," Dinh enthused. "It was absolutely a blast."

MIDLAND, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO