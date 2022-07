ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- When the Denver Broncos re-convene in two weeks for training camp, they will do so with changes at nearly every level of the franchise. The team's new ownership group is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner, her husband Greg Penner and also includes co-CEO of Ariel Investments as well as chair of the board of Starbucks Mellody Hobson and former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Their $4.65 billion purchase of the franchise is expected to be approved by the NFL in the weeks to come.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO