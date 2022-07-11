UPDATE TO SUSPICIOUS DEATH IN SPANISH FORK ON JULY 8, 2022

OGDEN — An Ogden man found guilty of murder in a 2020 shooting death was recently sentenced to a term of 16 years to life in the Utah State Prison. Michael Jameel Hines, 31, also received a sentence of zero to five years for possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and one to fifteen years for obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. Hines was convicted on the firearm charge by a judge, while a jury convicted him on the murder, a first-degree felony, and obstruction charges, according to court records.

OGDEN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO