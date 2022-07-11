ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

UPDATE TO SUSPICIOUS DEATH IN SPANISH FORK ON JULY 8, 2022

By Guest Contributor
servedaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an update to the suspicious death that occurred on July 8, 2022 near Northpark in Spanish Fork, UT. The death has been confirmed as a homicide. On July 9, 2022 Spanish Fork...

www.servedaily.com

ABC4

Two teens arrested in connection with fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After searching for the suspects for over a month, police have located two men believed to be responsible for a fatal shooting in Ogden last month. Ogden Police says the investigation started in early June, when officers responded to the 100 Block of Patterson Street to the fatal shooting of a […]
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Police arrest Kearns man suspected in 2 shootings in 3 days

SANDY — A Kearns man wanted in connection with a shooting outside a Sandy motel may also be connected to a shooting at a West Valley motel two days later, according to police. Semaj Dashawn Davis, 22, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Tuesday night for investigation...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

West Valley City police searching for missing teen with autism

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen him? The West Valley City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing, at-risk teen. Eighteen-year-old Eduardo Jesus Lopez-Lopez is described as five-feet-eight inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds. Eduardo has autism and his family reports that he is unsafe being […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man, 19, arrested for fatal shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, July 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with the June 12, 2022, murder in Ogden of a man whom he told police he originally intended to rob. Suspect Erik Orozco Sanches faces preliminary charges of:. Aggravated murder, a first-degree felony. Aggravated robbery,...
OGDEN, UT
Video shows Provo police officer punching restrained person

A video circulating on social media, specifically on Instagram and TikTok, appears to show a member of the Provo Police Department punching a person repeatedly while another officer pins the person to the ground with his knee. The subdued individual appears to be on his back during the altercation, filmed...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah man sentenced to prison for murdering Layton teen

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man who was found guilty of murdering an 18-year-old in 2020 has been sentenced to prison. Back in May, the suspect, Michael Jameel Hines, 31, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree felony murder, second-degree felony obstructing justice, and third-degree felony possession/use of a firearm by a restricted person. […]
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Parolee assaulted and carjacked 2 women, fought officers, then assaulted inmate, police say

PLEASANT GROVE — A parolee with a violent criminal history is facing new criminal charges accusing him of assaulting and carjacking two different women. Lopeti Hinckley Sola, 26, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; theft, a second-degree felony; attempted theft and unlawful possession of a bank card, third-degree felonies; assault and theft, class B misdemeanors.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
KSLTV

Man to be extradited from Scotland, charged with rape in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who left a trail of crimes in the U.S., fled to Scotland, and faked his death was charged with rape in Utah Wednesday. Previously, KSL reported from court documents that Rossi was accused of raping a former girlfriend he had met on myspace.com and briefly dated in Utah County in 2008. While the woman reported the sexual assault to a local hospital her rape kit was not matched to DNA until 2017, which connected investigators to Rossi.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Utah County man drowns ex's cat, sends GPS location of body, police say

VINEYARD — A man accused of drowning a woman's cat and then disposing its body near Payson has been arrested by the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Nathan James Peterson, 24, who police say is homeless, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Monday for investigation of torture of a companion animal and witness tampering.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Ogden man sentenced to 16 years to life for 2020 murder

OGDEN — An Ogden man found guilty of murder in a 2020 shooting death was recently sentenced to a term of 16 years to life in the Utah State Prison. Michael Jameel Hines, 31, also received a sentence of zero to five years for possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and one to fifteen years for obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. Hines was convicted on the firearm charge by a judge, while a jury convicted him on the murder, a first-degree felony, and obstruction charges, according to court records.
OGDEN, UT

