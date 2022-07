DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police have given new details on the murder victim found in downtown Dothan. The victim, Gabriel Raynaldo Johnson, 34, of Ashford, was found around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to police. Police say Johnson was likely shot once in the torso and killed in the location his body was found.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO