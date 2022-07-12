UPDATE: Pocatello Police involved in SWAT standoff, nobody found inside apartment

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) UPDATE: Pocatello police say no one was inside the apartment involved in a SWAT standoff, late Monday evening.

The standoff took place at an apartment complex just north of WinCo on Yellowstone Ave.

Pocatello police say, "After an extensive attempt to contact the suspect who was believed to have been hiding in the residence, officers entered the residence around 11:00 p.m. A search of the residence revealed that the suspect had fled from the residence prior to officers arrival. The investigation into this incident is ongoing."

ORIGINAL: Authorities in Pocatello are asking the public to avoid the area, near the Yellowstone Townhomes, due to a barricaded suspect.

Pocatello Police and SWAT team, responded to an report of a subject barricaded in a residence at 1066 Yellowstone AVE., Monday evening.

There is very little information as of late Monday night. Police, SWAT and Pocatello Fire crews are in the area of the townhome complex and are asking the public to stay away from the area.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.