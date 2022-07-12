July 12 Community News

Duane Kincaid of Washington, N.C., snapped this photo of “the backyard visitor.” Contributed photo

Summer meals

Pitt County Schools’ School Nutrition Services will serve free meals for ages 18 and younger at several sites this summer. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in most cafeterias. The following sites will be open through Aug. 11: Ayden Elementary, Belvoir Elementary, D.H. Conley, Eastern Elementary, H.B. Sugg, Sadie Saulter, South Central and Wellcome Middle schools as well as New Mercies Tabernacle Church and Versademics. Greenville Housing Authority will be open through Aug. 10 and Horizons at Oakwood will be open from through Aug. 3. Six additional sites, E.B. Aycock, G.R. Whitfield, Grifton School, Lakeforest, Ridgewood and Wintergreen Primary, will be open through July 28. For more information, call 830-4226.

Movie in the Park

Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Movie in the Park at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Thomas Foreman Park, 400 Nash St. The free event will feature the movie “Space Jam.” Concessions will be available for sale from the Jackie Robinson Baseball League. Rain date is July 22.

Winterville concert

Winterville Recreation and Parks will host Trainwreck in concert from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday at the park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St., Winterville. There is no admission charge. Visit wintervillenc.com.

USA Dance

USA Dance will hold dances from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Turnage Theater, 150 Main St., Washington, N.C., and July 22 at Rivertowne Ballroom, 305 Pollock St., New Bern. Visit facebook.com/usadancegreenvillenc.

Community meal

Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host a free, community hot dog drive-through giveaway beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. Meals will include chips and a beverage.

Rebekah Todd

Sunday in the Park, a free concert series, will feature Rebekah Todd from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Food and drinks will be available for sale. Pets are permitted. The inclement weather hotline is 758-7246. In case of rain, cancellations will be announced at www.facebook.com/sundayintheparkcog.

Griffins in concert

The Griffins will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Falkland. There is no admission charge; an offering will be accepted. Call 753-3838.

Women’s Day

Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will hold its women’s day at 10 a.m. Sunday. Nicole Brinkley of Rouse’s Abundant Life Ministries, Ayden, will be the guest speaker.

Legion bingo

American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.

Soup kitchens

The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon-1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.

The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals from 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.