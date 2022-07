Community nominations for the seventh annual awards event are now open through July 15, 2022. CoThinkk uplifts leaders of color and allies who are playing a critical role in the social change ecosystem of Western NC and working to shift the narrative of communities of color. Designed specifically to create supportive networks, accelerate systemic change and seed new initiatives through a more equitable shared leadership model that raises the bar and causes for a more inclusive philanthropic ecosystem.

