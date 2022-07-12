I’m a savings pro – my seven simple cooking hacks to help you save money on groceries

SEVEN simple cooking hacks could help you save a lot of money when it comes to buying groceries.

The tips are being offered as inflation is hitting Americans' wallets hard, with higher prices for smaller products in grocery store aisles.

A food writer is sharing her best seven tips for making the most of your groceries Credit: Getty

Amanda Prahl with LifeSavvy shared seven steps for getting the most bang for your buck when grocery shopping.

Use frozen vegetables instead of fresh

Fresh vegetables, while often tastier, can create a lot of waste, Prahl pointed out.

Raw vegetables often spoil quickly if not used right away or stored properly.

While leafy vegetables often still need to be fresh, a lot of frozen veggies are readily available and usually of decent quality.

They are also much easier to portion out when it comes to preparing meals.

The LifeSavvy article recommends picking up a vegetable medley to make an affordable stir fry, and individual vegetables to suit your unique recipe needs.

Watch how much oil you use

The food writer says that a lot of people use too much cooking oil, wasting money in the process.

You need enough to make sure your food doesn't stick to the pan and cooks properly, but that doesn't mean pouring buckets into your dish.

LifeSavvy said that you only need enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan, which is usually only a tablespoon or two.

Use more beans over meat

While meat is a tasty source of protein, it can also quickly break the bank.

Adding beans to a meat dish can help lessen the amount of meat you need to use in your overall recipe.

The beans will still give you a decent amount of protein and fiber.

LifeSavvy recommends using beans in chili, enchiladas, and tacos in addition to soups, tuna or chicken salad, and pasta salads.

Make your own cake flour

Many recipes suggest specialty flour rather than all-purpose to give baked goods a light feel.

Unless you bake often, a lot of times the specialty flours go to waste.

LifeSavvy details how you can make your own by measuring out the all-purpose flour a recipe calls for, removing two tablespoons of every cup of flour, replacing it with cornstarch, and running the mixture through the sifter.

Grate your own cheese

Shredded cheese is convenient, but it's also much more expensive than block cheese.

Shredding cheese yourself with a grater makes room for fresh cheese at a lesser cost.

Make your own salad

Prepackaged salad comes with a high surcharge in exchange for convenience.

The food writer recommends making your own and they shared an easy recipe.

Wash and combine your favorite lettuce, a couple of tomatoes, and carrots in a bowl.

And lastly, the article points out that you can also save when it comes to the dressing.

Combining two tablespoons of olive oil with red wine vinegar can also make the perfect dressing, in lieu of having to buy any.