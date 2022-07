Here’s a suggestion: don’t just drive through the Capitol City and adjacent counties in search of beaches, mountains and attractions in other states. Instead, slow down, stop and enjoy the natural beauty, scenic water views and wonderful places and sites to experience on and near the Barnett Reservoir. The 33,000-acre Reservoir, or “Rez” as it’s called, and 17,000 surrounding acres with 105 miles of shoreline offer natural beauty and opportunities for boating, fishing, camping and dining. Two of my favorite spots are scenic Lakeshore Park and Shaggy’s on the Rez, a sprawling eatery on the water featuring stunning views and outstanding food.

BRANDON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO