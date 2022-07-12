in San Diego, CA Nov 08, 2022 – pre-sale passcode

The Puscifer presale code is now available! While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to order Puscifer show tickets before they go on sale. Seems to us like this might be the last opportunity ever to see Puscifer live in Escondido, CA!. Here are the Puscifer show...
Zoned R-4. This Spanish Revival upgraded home is centrally located in a desirable walkable neighborhood of Hillcrest. Kitchen remodeled with quartz-like countertop, new cabinets, appliances plus tiled bathroom with walk-in shower. In 2019 home was upgraded with new electrical wiring, added installation, beautiful hardwood floors and baseboards, refinished built-in cabinetry and front door, wall heater, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, fresh paint, window treatments, most of the windows replaced. Additional features include laundry room with washer/gas dryer, extra storage, 2-car garage with covered carport and patio. Close to Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, entertainment, and great restaurants.
July 14-16 Hillcrest Pride Events: Pride of Hillcrest Block Party & San Diego Pride Parade. San Diego Pride Week continues with the Pride of Hillcrest Block Party and the San Diego Pride Parade at Pride Plaza in Hillcrest. The block party on Thursday and Friday will feature a drag show, DJ performances, go-go dances, free ferris wheel rides, food trucks and a dance party under the flagpole. Tickets can be found here. On Saturday, the San Diego Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag with a 1.5 mile route that leads directly to the San Diego Pride Festival at Balboa Park. This year’s theme of “Justice With Joy” calls for colorful and celebratory floats that pair commemoration of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community with appeals for justice in the constant fight for rights.
The sports entertainment venue Topgolf is moving ahead with plans to build their first San Diego stop. According to the San Diego Union Tribune, the driving range specialists will tee off at a 68,000 square-foot bayside site on Harbor Island. The $40 Million project has been years in the making...
KGTV (San Diego) — Kristy Aragon's backyard has become a popular spot, not just for her family and friends but for perfect strangers. A year ago she and her husband came across "Simply", an online marketplace for renting private pools. Their space is ideal, with plenty of amenities and...
All available tickets for Del Mar's celebrated opening day program on July 22 have been sold, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club announced today. Celebrating Del Mar's opening day is a local tradition in the greater San Diego area with big crowds taking in world-class racing and hospitality. In order to optimize the patron experience, the track limited ticket sales for opening day this year based largely on positive feedback from fans after a similar measure was put in place for last summer's opening day program and for the two recent Breeders' Cup World Championships held at the seaside facility.
SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Last year the owner of Maya's Cookies told ABC 10News that she hopes to expand her business and open another storefront in the future. With the wild success of her first storefront in San Diego — that dream is now a reality for Maya Madsen.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The next couple of weekends in San Diego are expected to be jam-packed with people attending San Diego Pride and Comic-Con. Just days before the kick-off of these popular events, San Diego County said the county is now in the high-risk level for COVID-19 due to our increasing cases.
Customers of some of Escondido’s top restaurants have started voting for the 2nd annual “Best of Escondido Eats” awards. This year’s contest started on June 30, and in the first two weeks there were over 5,500 total votes. This year’s “Best of Escondido Eats” contest runs...
The founding chef behind San Diego's Michelin-recognized LOLA 55 modern taqueria will soon depart the company he helped launch to open his own Sonoran-style Mexican barbecue eatery. Chef Andrew 'Drew' Bent is a graduate of the Art Institute of California that has worked locally in the kitchens at Searsucker, Carnitas'...
VALLEY CENTER (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 30th consecutive day, decreasing 3.9 cents to $5.936, its lowest amount since May 14. The average price has decreased 43.7 cents during the streak, including 3.8 cents...
When opportunity knocked in the midst a global pandemic, mariachi music champion Jeff Nevin didn’t hesitate to jump into action. Unable to hold the 2020 edition of the Mariachi Scholarship Foundation’s International Mariachi Summit Gala Concert at the then-shuttered San Diego Civic Theatre, Nevin went online in a big way.
ENCINITAS — One of the few events permitted on a small Leucadia park along Coast Highway returned for the 11th time to jam out and send students off to college on a music scholarship. Summer Fun on the 101 returned to the Leucadia Roadside Park on July 9 with...
San Diego County was bookended by two earthquakes just hours apart on Wednesday morning. They weren’t big — both under magnitude 4 — but should serve as a wakeup call for preparedness. A 3.6-magnitude quake struck in the Pacific Ocean south of Navy-administered San Clemente Island at...
After a tricky two years of navigating various pandemic-related challenges, San Diego original Karl Strauss Brewing is pushing along with plans for their multiple outposts for beer in Southern California. Karl Strauss Brewing announced over the weekend that after a 2-year hiatus, they would be reopening doors at their Downtown...
To the relief of many San Diego renters, the red-hot housing market has begun to show signs of cooling over the last month. Median one-bedroom rent in San Diego was $2,320 for the month of June, according to online rental platform Zumper.
