San Diego, CA

in San Diego, CA Nov 08, 2022 – pre-sale passcode

Cover picture for the articleThe newest Faouzia presale password is now available to our members! This is your best chance to get tickets for before anyone else....

Puscifer in Escondido, CA – pre-sale password

The Puscifer presale code is now available! While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to order Puscifer show tickets before they go on sale. Seems to us like this might be the last opportunity ever to see Puscifer live in Escondido, CA!. Here are the Puscifer show...
ESCONDIDO, CA
point2homes.com

327 W University Ave, San Diego, San Diego County, CA, 92103

Zoned R-4. This Spanish Revival upgraded home is centrally located in a desirable walkable neighborhood of Hillcrest. Kitchen remodeled with quartz-like countertop, new cabinets, appliances plus tiled bathroom with walk-in shower. In 2019 home was upgraded with new electrical wiring, added installation, beautiful hardwood floors and baseboards, refinished built-in cabinetry and front door, wall heater, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, fresh paint, window treatments, most of the windows replaced. Additional features include laundry room with washer/gas dryer, extra storage, 2-car garage with covered carport and patio. Close to Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, entertainment, and great restaurants.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

10 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: July 14-17

July 14-16 Hillcrest Pride Events: Pride of Hillcrest Block Party & San Diego Pride Parade. San Diego Pride Week continues with the Pride of Hillcrest Block Party and the San Diego Pride Parade at Pride Plaza in Hillcrest. The block party on Thursday and Friday will feature a drag show, DJ performances, go-go dances, free ferris wheel rides, food trucks and a dance party under the flagpole. Tickets can be found here. On Saturday, the San Diego Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag with a 1.5 mile route that leads directly to the San Diego Pride Festival at Balboa Park. This year’s theme of “Justice With Joy” calls for colorful and celebratory floats that pair commemoration of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community with appeals for justice in the constant fight for rights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
What Now San Diego

Topgolf Planning Their First San Diego Venue

The sports entertainment venue Topgolf is moving ahead with plans to build their first San Diego stop. According to the San Diego Union Tribune, the driving range specialists will tee off at a 68,000 square-foot bayside site on Harbor Island. The $40 Million project has been years in the making...
SAN DIEGO, CA
City
California Entertainment
dmtc.com

Del Mar Announces Its Opening Day Program Is Sold Out

All available tickets for Del Mar's celebrated opening day program on July 22 have been sold, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club announced today. Celebrating Del Mar's opening day is a local tradition in the greater San Diego area with big crowds taking in world-class racing and hospitality. In order to optimize the patron experience, the track limited ticket sales for opening day this year based largely on positive feedback from fans after a similar measure was put in place for last summer's opening day program and for the two recent Breeders' Cup World Championships held at the seaside facility.
DEL MAR, CA
times-advocate.com

Customers begin voting for “Best of Escondido Eats”

Customers of some of Escondido’s top restaurants have started voting for the 2nd annual “Best of Escondido Eats” awards. This year’s contest started on June 30, and in the first two weeks there were over 5,500 total votes. This year’s “Best of Escondido Eats” contest runs...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Locals flock to Leucadia park for summer music event

ENCINITAS — One of the few events permitted on a small Leucadia park along Coast Highway returned for the 11th time to jam out and send students off to college on a music scholarship. Summer Fun on the 101 returned to the Leucadia Roadside Park on July 9 with...
ENCINITAS, CA

