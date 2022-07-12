ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USWNT scores late winner to end Mexico's World Cup hopes

By Reuters
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristie Mewis scored in the 89th minute against 10-player Mexico for a 1-0 victory in the final Group A match of the CONCACAF W Championship in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico, on Monday. The United States women's national team won Group A with nine points (3-0-0). Jamaica (2-1-0,...

The Associated Press

US advances to W Championship final against Canada

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team will play Canada in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship for a spot in the 2024 Olympics. The United States beat Costa Rica 3-0 in the semifinals Thursday night on goals from Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez. Canada downed Jamaica 3-0 in the late game to earn the other spot Monday night in the championship.
#Uswnt#Mexico#Jamaica#Haiti#Group#Espn
