Thomasville, NC

Grieving family welcomes support

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago
James Hopkins, center, is shown with his brothers Oris, left, and Willie at a recent gathering. The Hopkins family is extending its deep appreciation to the community for its support after a June 6 house fire took the lives of James Hopkins’ wife and son. SPECIAL | HPE

THOMASVILLE — In their greatest time of need following a deadly house fire last month, the Hopkins family of Thomasville has found overwhelming support that has helped ease their deep grief.

On the evening of June 6 an accidental fire engulfed a single-story house at 107 Carolina Ave. and killed 61-year-old Linda Smith Hopkins and her son, 47-year-old Clifton David Hopkins, both of whom lived there.

The other resident of the house, 63-year-old James Anthony Hopkins — husband of Linda and father of Clifton — was at work when the fire started.

In the five weeks since the blaze, the Hopkins family has received a steady stream of help and sympathy, said Willie Hopkins, a brother of James Hopkins.

“He’s gotten over 100-something cards and is still getting them,” Willie Hopkins said.

The family has gotten assistance from people they know but also from strangers, he said. Area churches have reached out as well.

Much came from people the family doesn’t know how to contact, so Willie Hopkins — who lives in Myrtle Beach but grew up in Thomasville — reached out to The High Point Enterprise on Monday to extend his family’s heartfelt thanks to the community at large.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, James Hopkins was left without a place to live and lost all of his possessions, including his clothes.

But James Hopkins now has a new residence in Thomasville and has received many donations of clothing, furniture and gift cards, Willie Hopkins said.

James Hopkins’ grandchildren set up a Go Fund Me page — titled “To get clothes because I lost everything” — in early June with a goal of raising $1,000, and it had received $1,085 in donations as of Monday afternoon.

“He’s got real good support right now,” Willie Hopkins said, adding that his brother is supposed to return to work Wednesday for the first time since the fire.

The remarkable response from the community had made a difference in the family’s spirits, he said.

“It was just an over-pouring of love,” he said.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

