Flood Watch issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 13:16:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-18 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Anchorage FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Including the following county, Anchorage. This includes the cities of Anchorage, Eagle River, Indian, And Eklutna. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A series of storm systems is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain at times across the Anchorage Bowl and along the front range of the Chugach Mountains. The first round of significant rain is expected Friday afternoon, continuing through Saturday morning, with around 1 inch of rain possible. A second round of moderate to heavy rain at times is expected for Sunday morning, with up to 2 inches of rain expected through the entire event. Expect elevated water levels on area creeks and streams, including the Campbell, Chester, and Ship Creeks in Anchorage. Ponding on area roadways is also possible. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to weather.gov/Anchorage, NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation. - Storm drains should be kept clear of debris as much as possible.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 3 HOURS AGO