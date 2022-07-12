ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Watch issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 16:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Salt Lake County in northern Utah South central Davis County in northern Utah East central Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 715 PM MDT * At 649 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stansbury Park, or 12 miles north of Tooele, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stansbury Park, Lake Point and Antelope Island State Park. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 95 and 113. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blanco; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Kerr County in south central Texas West central Blanco County in south central Texas Gillespie County in south central Texas Northwestern Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willow City, or 11 miles northeast of Fredericksburg, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Ingram, Stonewall, Camp Verde, Tivydale, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Rocky Hill, Rocky Creek, Hye, Blumenthal, Center Point, Albert, Grapetown, Luckenbach, Cain City, Old Tunnel State Park, Willow City and LBJ State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carbon, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Carbon; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Stillwater County in south central Montana North central Carbon County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 340 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles northwest of Columbus to near Joliet, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. At 335 PM, 69 mph wind was reported 2 miles east southeast of Columbus. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Billings, Columbus, Laurel, Lockwood, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Broadview, Reed Point, Halfbreed Lake Wildlife, Hailstone Wildlife Refuge, Molt, Silesia, Acton, Park City, Rapelje and Comanche. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 13:16:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country ..High water on the Tanana River into the Weekend The Tanana River will continue to run near bankfull to bankfull at some locations between Tok and Manley Hot Springs. Water levels on the Tanana River are expected to fall slowly over the next few days, but additional heavy rain moving into the central and eastern Interior, and Alaska Range, later today and Saturday will likely result in the river remaining at or near bankfull. Expect many gravel bars to remain underwater, and increased debris moving downriver, through the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Leon; Liberty The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida North central Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida Western Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 245 PM EDT/145 PM CDT/. * At 154 PM EDT/1254 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Greensboro, or 12 miles northeast of Blountstown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Quincy, Midway, Greensboro, Gretna, Bristol, Rock Bluff, Lake Talquin, Littman, Juniper, Douglas City, Mount Pleasant, Rosedale, Santa Clara, Shady Rest, Hardaway, Sycamore, Quincy Airport, Wetumpka, Torreya State Park and Sawdust. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 20:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Tooele FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE JACOB CITY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN TOOELE COUNTY At 819 PM MDT, Tooele County Emergency Management reported sounds of rock movement and some visible water flowing within interior areas of the Jacob City burn scar during earlier inspection. More information is expected after 9pm this evening. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Soldier Canyon. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Jacob City Burn Scar. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Jacob City Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stockton. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Medina; Portage; Stark; Summit; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Western Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chippewa Lake, or near Medina, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Medina, Massillon, Barberton, Green, Wadsworth, Tallmadge, North Canton, Rittman, Mogadore, Doylestown, Hartville, Creston, Navarre, Chippewa Lake, New Franklin, Norton, Fairlawn and Canal Fulton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland Northeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 419 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dumfries, or near Quantico, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Dale City, La Plata, Quantico, Montclair, Triangle, Dumfries, Cherry Hill, Bryans Road, Potomac Heights, Pomfret, Port Tobacco Village, Marbury, Widewater, Port Tobacco, Garrisonville, Ironsides, Ripley, Arkendale and Rison. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Freeman, or 22 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeman and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties Gusty winds with low RH expected Saturday and Sunday .An upper level trough will approach the region Saturday then pass to our north on Sunday. This will produce increased winds Saturday and Sunday afternoons, that when combined with very low relative humidities, will likely result in critical fire weather conditions. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284 AND 625 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern California: Eastern Fire Zone 284, including portions of Lava Beds National Monument and the Modoc National Forest. In South Central Oregon: Fire Zone 625, including Adel, the Hart Mountains, and the Hart Mountain Antelope Refuge. * Wind: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: 6 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
LAKE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Salt Lake Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 11:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of lightning...dry fuel conditions...and gusty microburst winds will create favorable conditions for new fire starts and extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478 AND 492 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds, which is in effect until midnight MDT tonight. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert and Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert, especially areas west of I-15. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop by this afternoon. Storms will trend drier farther west and north, with little precipitation and stronger wind potential for storms along the Nevada and Idaho borders. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any storms will be capable of gusty outflow winds, especially west of I-15. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Concern is higher due to recent hot and dry conditions. As such, even wetting thunderstorms may be capable of new starts.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes; Piute Walker Basin; Tehachapi A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kern County through 530 PM PDT At 457 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of California City, or 35 miles southwest of Ridgecrest, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Kern County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lake FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Lake. * WHEN...Until 930 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 806 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eustis, Paisley, Emeralda, Lisbon, Pittman, Mid Florida Lakes, Umatilla, Lake Dorr, Altoona, Sellers Lake, Alexander Springs, Lake Yale, Astor Park and Astor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 08:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow of beaches and exposed parking lots around the time of the evening high tide. * WHERE...Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches including Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around the evening high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 7.1 to 7.3 feet will occur this evening around 1020 PM PDT. In addition, and a long- period southerly swell near 2 feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Denali, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 13:16:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Denali; Eastern Alaska Range Heavy Rain in the Alaska Range this Weekend A weather system moving across the state will bring 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain to the Alaska Range this weekend. Heaviest rainfall will be south of Kantishna and Healy in Denali National Park, and south of Donnelly Dome in the Eastern Alaska Range. Expect rivers levels to rise and remain elevated into early next week. Small streams and creeks will also be on the rise through the weekend. Rock slides and landslides may occur as the ground gets saturated. For the latest information go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 13:16:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-18 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Anchorage FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Including the following county, Anchorage. This includes the cities of Anchorage, Eagle River, Indian, And Eklutna. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A series of storm systems is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain at times across the Anchorage Bowl and along the front range of the Chugach Mountains. The first round of significant rain is expected Friday afternoon, continuing through Saturday morning, with around 1 inch of rain possible. A second round of moderate to heavy rain at times is expected for Sunday morning, with up to 2 inches of rain expected through the entire event. Expect elevated water levels on area creeks and streams, including the Campbell, Chester, and Ship Creeks in Anchorage. Ponding on area roadways is also possible. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to weather.gov/Anchorage, NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation. - Storm drains should be kept clear of debris as much as possible.
ANCHORAGE, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Holt, Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boyd; Holt; Keya Paha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Holt, east central Keya Paha and west central Boyd Counties through 730 PM CDT At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Naper, or 24 miles west of Spencer, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Naper and Dustin. This includes Highway 12 between mile markers 86 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Gusty winds with low RH expected Saturday and Sunday .An upper level trough will approach the region Saturday then pass to our north on Sunday. This will produce increased winds Saturday and Sunday afternoons, that when combined with very low relative humidities, will likely result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern California: Fire Zone 285, including Alturas, Tionesta, Adin, the Warner Mountains, and significant portions of the Modoc National Forest. In South Central Oregon: Southern Fire Zone 624, including Lakeview, Valley Falls, The Warner Mountains, and portions of the Fremont-Winema National Forest. * Wind: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: 7 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of northwestern Whiteside, Jo Daviess, Carroll, southwestern Stephenson, central Jackson, southeastern Dubuque and northeastern Clinton Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1002 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm producing heavy rainfall near Hanover, or 11 miles south of Galena, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Heavy Rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Torrential rainfall, reducing visibilities and leading to some ponding on the roads. Locations impacted include Dubuque, Clinton, Morrison, Galena, Mount Carroll, Asbury, Fulton, Savanna, Bellevue, East Dubuque, Lanark, Peosta, Milledgeville, Preston, Fairhaven, Hanover, Elizabeth, Woodbine, Sabula and Chadwick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Garfield; Petroleum; Southwest Phillips Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Phillips, Petroleum and southwestern Garfield Counties through 415 PM MDT At 315 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles northwest of Hays to 8 miles east of Grass Range. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winnett, Zortman, Sand Springs, Fourchette, U L Bend Rec Area, Crooked Creek Rec Area, Flatwillow, Devils Creek Rec Area, Mosby, Phillips, Petrolia Lake, Fred Robinson Bridge, Tiegen, Landusky, Sun Prairie and Cat Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT

